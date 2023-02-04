NORTON — Ethan Collins had a night to remember for the Wise Central boys basketball team Friday night.

Collins scored a single-game school-record 44 points — on 15-of-25 shooting from the field and 13-of-19 from the free-throw line — in the Warriors' 80-61 Mountain 7 District win over visiting Lee High.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you