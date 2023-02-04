NORTON — Ethan Collins had a night to remember for the Wise Central boys basketball team Friday night.
Collins scored a single-game school-record 44 points — on 15-of-25 shooting from the field and 13-of-19 from the free-throw line — in the Warriors' 80-61 Mountain 7 District win over visiting Lee High.
He didn't stop there.
Collins hauled down 16 rebounds and distributed seven assists, narrowly missing a triple-double.
Brennan Pendergraft put up 25 points to lead the Generals and Brayden Hammonds had 13.
Abingdon 69, Union 52
ABINGDON — The strong paint duo of Evan Ramsey and Dayton Osborne proved to be too much for Union in a Mountain 7 District win for Abingdon.
Abingdon 7-footer Ramsey scored 25 on the night while Osborne finished with 15.
Brayden Wharton netted 17 to lead the Bears. Kam Bostic (13) and Reyshawn Anderson (10) also scored double-figures for Union.
Gate City 55, John Battle 48
GATE CITY — Trailing by five points entering the fourth quarter, Gate City rallied to fend off a determined John Battle squad. Gunner Garrett led the way for GC with 17 points. Gabe Johnson (13), Bo Morris (12) and Brendan Cassidy (10) pitched in nicely for the Blue Devils as well.
Porter Gobble led John Battle with 18 While Eli Meade and Brendon Gibson scored 14 and 11 respectively.
Eastside 86, Castlewood 48
COEBURN — Eli McCoy netted 23 to lead the way for Eatsside while Kaleb Lawson (14) and Shawn Mullins (12) also scored in double-figures for the victors.
Cayden Dishman led all scorers in a losing effort for Castlewood, scorching the nets for 35.
Rye Cove 57, Thomas Walker 55
CLINCHPORT — Carter Roach-Hodge had a solid outing for the Eagles in a narrow Cumberland District victory, hitting for 24 points. Jay Bowen also pitched in 16 for Rye Cove.
Nicholas Kimberlin and Cameron Grabeel each finished with 18 to lead Thomas Walker. Adam Hollandsworth also chipped in 11 for the Pioneers.
Twin Springs 60, J.I. Burton 51
NICKELSVILLE — Ryan Horne made some noise for the Titans, scoring a game-high 21 points to lead all scorers in Cumberland District victory. The dynamic guard duo of Connor Lane and Bradley Owens scored 16 and 15 respectively as Twin Springs got the eight other points from BJ Castle.
Clay Hart and Daunte Keys each had 16 to lead Burton.
Tennessee High 62, Elizabethton 42
ELIZABETHTON — Colin Brown led a trio of Vikings in scoring with 18 points as Tennessee High racked up another Upper Lakes Conference win on Friday night at John Treadway Gymnasium.
Creed Musick threw in 16 points while Brandon Dufore contributed 12. The Vikings were up nine points at halftime and proceeded to blow the game wide-open with 18 points in the third.
Nate Stephens finished with 11 to lead the Cyclones while Jackson Hobbs finished with 10.
Sullivan East 51, Volunteer 49
CHURCH HILL — The Patriots pulled out another Upper Lakes road upset behind 17 points from Drake Fisher and 14 from Corbin Laisure.
East trailed by seven entering the fourth quarter, but out-scored Volunteer 13-4 in the final eight minutes. Jacob Witcher also contributed 10 for East.
Andrew Knittel led the way for Volunteer with 17. Cason Christian (15) and Joltin Harrison (12) chipped in as well for the Falcons. Harrison hit a milestone during the game, draining his 250th career 3-pointer.
GIRLS
Union 41, Abingdon 25
ABINGDON — Holding the Lady Falcons to just 14 second-half points, the Lady Bears defense reigned supreme in a Mountain 7 District game.
Brooke Bailey led Union with 13 points while Abby Slagle had a modest night of 10.
Brenna Green and Ella Seymore each had eight points to lead Abingdon.
Wise Central 69, Lee High 33
NORTON — Behind the usual solid play of sophomore guard Emmah McAmis, Wise Central picked up another Mountain 7 District win over Lee High.
McAmis — in only three quarters of play — netted 25 points and six assists. Emilee Brickey also contributed four assists for Central.
Cassidy Hammonds led the Lady Generals with 18 points.
Gate City 58, John Battle 38
GATE CITY — Makayla Bays dominated down low for the Lady Blue Devils in a Mountain 7 District win, scoring 17 points.
Addie Gibson (12) and Lexi Ervin (10) also scored in double-digits for the victors.
Emma Bishop led the way for John Battle, scoring 15 while Gracie Ralston finished with 12.
Eastside 75, Castlewood 28
COEBURN — Eastside clinched the Cumberland District regular season title with a thumping of Castlewood and kept its league record perfect at 9-0.
Azzy Hammons led the way with 27 points while Reagan McCoy and Taylor Clay each had 10
The Lady Blue Devils were led by Bailee Varney’s 17 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Anna Summers finished with 11 rebounds for Castlewood.
J.I. Burton 58, Twin Springs 38
NICKELSVILLE — A big night for Sarah Williams and Taylor Phipps led to a Cumberland District win for Burton’s Lady Raiders. Williams netted 16 while Phipps finished with 14.
Kayli Dunn had eight to lead Twin Springs.
Rye Cove 64, Thomas Walker 42
CLINCHPORT — Naquila Harless had a solid night for Rye Cove, netting 21 points and five steals.
Gracie Turner finished with a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Eagles while Kaylee Lamb had 13 points and five steals.
Patricia Bigge led the Lady Pioneers with 14 points while Kalli Woods contributed 10.
Elizabethton 64, Tennessee High 26
ELIZABETHTON — Olivia Holly led a trio of Lady Cyclones high-scorers, netting 17 points and keeping Elizabethton’s Upper Lakes record spotless at 8-0.
Lina Lyon (14) and Maddie Fowler (12) rounded out the trio for Elizabethton.
Kendall Cross scored six points to lead the Lady Vikings.
Volunteer 70, Sullivan East 42
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Falcons got 13-point efforts from both Ava Jackson and Jacie Begley in an Upper Lakes Conference win over Sullivan East.
Emmerson Head (12) and Kendra Huff also netted double-figures for Volunteer, which grabbed a 21-7 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare finished with a game-high 23 and surpassed 2,400 points for her career. Sophie Johnson was the only other Lady Patriots to reach double-digits, notching 11.
Unaka 41, Cloudland 40
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey netted a game-high 28 points to lead the Lady Rangers to a shocking Watauga Valley win over Cloudland.
In the win, Ramsey surpassed 2,700 career points, becoming the first Northeast Tennessee female to surpass the mark since Tennessee High’s Courtney McDaniel in 2000.
Ella Benfield led the Lady Highlanders with 20 while Ryan Turbyfill and Izabella Christman each finished with 10.
Tri-Cities Christian 52, Council 36
BLOUNTVILLE — Michaela Dixon showed the way for the Lady Eagles (11-4) with a game-high 19 points and four assists. Savannah Barb had a huge game on the boards, pulling down 13 rebounds.
Ella Rasnake led Council with 18 points and Bailey Keen finished with 10.