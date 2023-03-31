Spring Sports logo.jpg

BAILEYTON — Cherokee exploded with nine runs in the fourth inning and eight in the sixth, running roughshod over North Greene 22-6 in nonconference baseball action on Friday.

Cole Putnal spearheaded the Chiefs' offensive outburst, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Aidan Webb and Gage Adkins each drove in three runs and scored twice.

