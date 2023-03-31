BAILEYTON — Cherokee exploded with nine runs in the fourth inning and eight in the sixth, running roughshod over North Greene 22-6 in nonconference baseball action on Friday.
Cole Putnal spearheaded the Chiefs' offensive outburst, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Aidan Webb and Gage Adkins each drove in three runs and scored twice.
Landon Jeffers added two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored to the onslaught. Brady Leroy, Mason Emery and Keaton Lawson scored three runs apiece, and Ryan Vigil pairing two hits with a pair of runs.
Adam Weir and Seth Charlton each had two hits for the Huskies.
David Crockett 2, Belfry 1
CLINTON — Aidan Clark had two hits and scored both of the Pioneers’ runs in the win over the Pirates from Kentucky.
Carson Mosier went 2-for-3 to pace David Crockett's offense, also picking up the win on the mound. AJ Ford reached base three times and drove in the Pioneers' first run.
Science Hill 10, Christianburg 9
Jefferson County 5, Science Hill 4
JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers rallied with four runs in the final inning to defeat Christiansburg in the opening game but couldn’t do the same against Jefferson County, suffering their first loss of the season.
Landon Smelser’s walk-off double secure the Game 1 win. Nate Conner had a home run and three RBIs. Smelser finished with two hits and two RBIs.
A dropped flyball by the Hilltoppers in the top of the seventh allowed the Patriots to score the winning run in the nightcap.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 1, Wise Central 0
WISE — Walker Hillman scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to lift the Blue Devils to the hard-fought Mountain 7 District win.
Goalkeepers Ryland Mullins and Bryson Smith combined for seven saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wise Central 3, Gate City 0
WISE — Olivia Webb's hat trick carried the Lady Warriors to the Mountain 7 win.
Rhiannon Barton was in goal for the shutout.
Abingdon 12, Lee High 0
APPALACHIA — Riley Cvetkoski fired in four goals and Mary Hitch recorded a hat trick in the Lady Falcons' Mountain 7 victory.