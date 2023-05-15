baseball clip art

WISE — With Dane Elkins and Braeden Church each collecting three hits and two RBIs, Wise Central spilled Gate City 12-5 in a Mountain 7 District tournament baseball opener on Monday.

Elkins struck for a pair of doubles and Grey Kennedy’s two-bagger, one of 13 hits for the Warriors, brought home two runs.

