GATE CITY — Ethan Collins and Casey Dotson willed the Wise Central boys basketball team to a program first on Friday night.
Collins, a sophomore, and Dotson, a senior, combined for 57 points to lead the Warriors to their first-ever victory over Gate City.
The 65-55 decision snapped a streak of 27 straight Central losses in a Mountain 7 District series that dates to the consolidation of J.J. Kelly and Pound high schools in 2011.
Collins went 12-for-13 from the free-throw line in scoring a game-high 30 points. Dotson was on fire from outside, knocking down eight shots from 3-point range to end with 27 points for the Warriors (8-9, 3-6).
Gunner Garrett and Eli McMurray each finished with 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (7-10, 6-3). Brendan Cassidy and Bo Morris added 10 apiece.
Abingdon 87, Lee High 73
BEN HUR — Evan Ramsey, Abingdon’s 7-foot center, was a force inside with 24 points and 16 rebounds in a Mountain 7 win that kept the Falcons (13-5, 6-1) atop the district.
Dayton Osborne scored 22 points against the Generals (5-12, 2-7). Luke Honaker finished with 14 and Landon Turman added 10.
Eastside 69, Twin Springs 61
NICKELSVILLE — The Spartans found the right groove behind Eli McCoy, who scored 20 points and hit all 10 of his shots from the charity stripe in a key Cumberland District win.
Ben Sutherland knocked down nine foul shots and added 16 points and Cole Mullins scored 15 for Eastside (10-8, 6-1), which kept control of the district race.
Their offense was needed to offset hot-handed Connor Lane’s 29 points for the Titans (11-6, 5-1). Bradley Owens contributed 16.
J.I. Burton 60, Rye Cove 49
CLINCHPORT — Maxwell Gilliam had a big night with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Raiders (9-7, 6-2 Cumberland).
Clay Hart and Dauntae Keys each came through with 11 points, and Noa Godsey grabbed nine rebounds.
Hamilton Osborne put up 16 points to lead the Eagles (2-16, 1-6). Brayden McElyea piled up 10 points, four assists and three steals, and Jay Bowen also scored 10 points.
Thomas Walker 67, Castlewood 46
EWING — The Pioneers used a three-pronged attack, led by Nick Kimberlin’s 18 points, to take the Cumberland win.
Adam Hollandsworth totaled 17 and Cameron Grabeel dropped in 15 for Thomas Walker (5-10, 3-4).
Cayden Dishman fired in 31 points for the Blue Devils (0-16, 0-6) and Xavier Sanders added 10.
West Ridge 72, Daniel Boone 63
GRAY — West Ridge’s 1-2 punch of Dawson Arnold and Wade Witcher neutralized an outstanding individual effort by Jamar Livingston in the Wolves’ Big 5 Conference victory over the Trailblazers.
Arnold fired up 20 points and Witcher accounted for 18 in the win at Boones Creek School. Avery Horne aided the cause with 12 points.
Livingston continued a torrid scoring pace with 36 points, including hitting all 13 free throws.
Volunteer 77, Elizabethton 67
ELIZABETHTON — Joltin Harrison delivered a jolt for the Falcons with 26 points against the Cyclones in their Upper Lakes Conference matchup.
Complementing Harrison’s performance were double-digit efforts from by Blake Head (15 points), Andrew Knittel (14) and Cason Christian (13).
Mason Ball led Elizabethton with 19 points and Nate Stephens had 13.
Tennessee High 56, Unicoi County 48
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Vikings took a big step in regaining control of the Upper Lakes race with a win over the Blue Devils.
Brandon Dufore led a balanced Tennessee High attack with 16 points. Creed Musick added 15 and Colin Brown had 13.
Lucas Slagle was Unicoi County’s leader with 14 points and Kolby Jones scored 10.
Appalachian Christian 66 Tri-Cities Christian 57
RURAL RETREAT — Abraham Gewelke made an efficient 7 of 10 shots from the field for 18 points in the Eagles’ loss to the Warriors.
Seth Britton scored 14 points and Lofton Looney dished out 10 assists for Tri-Cities.
Cherokee 50, Claiborne 49
ROGERSVILLE — The Chiefs won a thriller when a 15-foot jumper by the Bulldogs’ Cole Holt fell short at the buzzer.
Cherokee’s Will Price was eight points above his average with 21. Elijah Jones contributed 12 points and Colt McClain 11.
Brady Hamlin hit five 3s for 17 points to lead Claiborne. Holt had 15 points and Jake Smith had 12.
GIRLS
Wise Central 62, Gate City 58
GATE CITY — Central emerged triumphant over Gate City in a Mountain 7 battle between two of the past three VHSL Class 2 champions.
Emmah McAmis proved hard to stop with 32 points, propelling the Lady Warriors (14-4, 7-2) back into first-place tie with the Lady Blue Devils (13-4, 7-2) atop the district standings. Madison Looney added 18 points for Central.
Lexi Ervin paced Gate City with 17 points. Addie Gibson came through with 14, Jaydyn Carrico scored 11 and Makayla Bays had 10.
Abingdon 59, Lee High 41
BEN HUR — Lauren Baker doubled up with 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lady Falcons (4-13, 2-5 Mountain 7) past the Lady Generals (1-8, 0-9). Ella Seymore hauled in seven rebounds.
Eastside 57, Twin Springs 41
NICKELSVILLE — Azzy Hammons produced a 21-point effort to lead the Lady Spartans to the Cumberland victory over the Lady Titans.
Taylor Clay was disruptive on both ends of the court with 14 points and five steals. Lexi Carter’s contributions for Eastside (13-5, 7-0) included 12 points and seven rebounds.
Kayli Dunn had 22 points and three steals to lead Twin Springs (8-9, 2-4).
Thomas Walker 60, Castlewood 33
EWING — Sarah McPherson put forth an all-around effort with 19 points, nine rebounds and seven steals in the Lady Pioneers’ Cumberland win.
Madi Marcum had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Patricia Bigge paired 13 points with 12 rebounds for Thomas Walker (4-13, 2-5).
Bailey Varney topped the Lady Blue Devils (6-11, 0-6) with 18 points. Anna Summers cleaned the glass for 11 rebounds to go with eight points.
J.I. Burton 49, Rye Cove 36
CLINCHPORT — The Lady Raiders doubled up the Lady Eagles 26-13 in the first half on their way to the Cumberland win.
Sarah Williams paced J.I. Burton (10-9, 6-1) with 17 points and Taylor Phipps had 14.
Naquila Harless led Rye Cove (10-8, 3-4) with 13 points. Gracie Turner provided a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Kaylee Lamb had an all-around effort with 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Daniel Boone 53, West Ridge 41
GRAY — Josie Jenkins and Kyleigh Bacon sizzled with 15 points apiece to lead the Lady Trailblazers to the Big 5 victory. Lillie Walters hit 9 of 10 free throws and closed with 11 points.
Rachel Niebruegge paced the Lady Wolves with 13 points and four assists. Alexis Hood battled inside to score 10. Lilly Bates grabbed nine rebounds.
Tennessee High 56, Unicoi County 52
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out the Upper Lakes win over the Lady Devils.
Kendall Cross scored all 18 of her points in the second half to go with five assists. Anna Kate Kinch tallied 16 points, and Janell Tabor coupled 14 rebounds with nine points.
Allie Lingerfelt led Unicoi with 14 points, and Olivia Bailey and Jocelyn Metcalf each netted a dozen.
Elizabethton 73, Volunteer 47
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Cyclones’ big three combined for 56 points in the Upper Lakes rout of the Lady Falcons.
Sharpshooting Olivia Holly had 20 points, Lina Lyon scored 19 and Renna Lane added 17.
Emmerson Head and Emily Wyatt tallied 11 points apiece for Volunteer.
Cherokee 43, Claiborne 41
ROGERSVILLE — Ava Morgan hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to give the Lady Chiefs the thrilling win. Morgan scored a game-high 19 points and Kyla Howe contributed 13.
Claiborne got 18 points from Hannah Fugate and 10 from Jordan Fultz.