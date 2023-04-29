roundup logo

KINGSPORT — Aiden Byington drove in six runs to power the Dobyns-Bennett baseball team to a 13-3 win over Cherokee at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Saturday.

Byington piled up his RBIs with two singles and a double on a perfect day at the plate.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you