KINGSPORT — Aiden Byington drove in six runs to power the Dobyns-Bennett baseball team to a 13-3 win over Cherokee at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Saturday.
Byington piled up his RBIs with two singles and a double on a perfect day at the plate.
KINGSPORT — Aiden Byington drove in six runs to power the Dobyns-Bennett baseball team to a 13-3 win over Cherokee at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Saturday.
Byington piled up his RBIs with two singles and a double on a perfect day at the plate.
D-B got its offense cranked up in the first inning when Turner Stout drew a bases-loaded walk. The Tribe tallied five runs in the third, getting RBIs from Will Ritz and Byington.
Brady Carter started for Kingsport, giving up three runs on four hits over three innings while striking out four.
Ritz socked a homer in the third. Mason Kerkhoff had two hits for the Indians.
GREENEVILLE — Class 3A Greeneville scored three times in the fourth inning and downed Class 4A Science Hill in a taught pitcher’s duel.
The Greene Devils’ Carson Quillen allowed just three hits in the complete-game win. Carson gave up a solo home run to Nate Conner in the first inning.
Ryan Smith took the loss, surrendering three runs on two hits over 2 2/3 innings, striking out three.
GREENEVILLE — Miranda Henley threw a shutout and struck out six to lead West Ridge to a big victory over the Lady Rebels at the Tiny Day tournament.
West Ridge scored eight runs in the third inning to break open the game. The onslaught came from singles by Katelynn Maupin and Jordan Bayless, doubles by Natalie Moore and Madison Chapman, a sac fly by Sierra Horton, and an error on a ball put in play by Savannah Pogue.
West Ridge stole eight bases — Elliana Goodwin had three of them — against South Greene.
In the West Ridge’s second game, Union County was just a little bit stronger at the plate.
The Lady Wolves’ Victoria Browder pitched a solid game, giving up one run and striking out four.
West Ridge’s Natalie Moore, Lacey Fugate, Browder and Goodwin collected a hit apiece against Union County.
GREENEVILLE — Karly Honeycutt shut down the Lady Patriots, finishing with a complete-game shutout for the Lady Pioneers at the Tiny Day tournament.
Honeycutt struck out nine, also going 2-for-2. Avery Hope’s sacrifice fly in the first inning got David Crockett’s scoring started.
Katie Botts was sturdy presence in the circle for Sullivan East, but she benefited from no offensive help. Botts allowed six hits and three runs over five innings.
Jayla Vance had two hits for the Lady Patriots.
Chelsea Williams drove in five runs on three hits — including two home runs — in the Lady Pioneers’ rout of their Tiny Day hosts.
Cara Wilson chalked up the victory, allowing four hits and struck out three over four innings.
You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.
Sports Reporter
I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.