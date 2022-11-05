NORTON — Brayden Dutton amassed 149 yards and four touchdowns on just six rushing attempts and J.I. Burton hammered Thomas Walker 51-6 on Friday night to earn a share of the Cumberland District football championship.

Dutton also came up with an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to go along with his rushing scores of 24, 44, 25 and 55 yards.

