NORTON — Brayden Dutton amassed 149 yards and four touchdowns on just six rushing attempts and J.I. Burton hammered Thomas Walker 51-6 on Friday night to earn a share of the Cumberland District football championship.
Dutton also came up with an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to go along with his rushing scores of 24, 44, 25 and 55 yards.
Ian Tate had a 49-yard touchdown run, and quarterback Noa Godsey hit Ethan Hawk on a 62-yard pass play for another score for the Raiders, who share the title with Rye Cove and Twin Springs.
Xander Spears had 74 yards and a TD on 16 carries for Thomas Walker.
Union 52, John Battle 14
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bears finished with 291 rushing yards on just 21 carries and 153 passing yards to maul the Trojans.
Reyshawn Anderson was a dual threat, finishing 11-of-13 passing for 97 yards and two touchdowns and adding 110 rushing yards and a TD.
Austin Sykes added 56 passing yards and a score, and Poppy Lowery caught both TDs. Paul Huff had three interceptions to lead the defense, which also had a 100-yard interception return for a score by Braxton Bunch.
Wise Central 41, Grundy 8
NORTON — After falling behind early, the Warriors dominated the final three quarters to rout the Golden Wave.
Alec Gent provided touchdown runs of 11 and 37 yards to go along with a 20-yard touchdown reception from Braeden Church. Dane Elkins had put Central ahead for a 14-8 lead at the half.
Church took over from there with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Brady Carter and his own 1-yard TD run.
Abingdon 21, Lee High 20
ABINGDON — Brynnen Pendergraft threw three touchdown passes, including a 9-yarder to Konner Early with 1:34 left, but the Generals failed to convert the 2-point conversion in the Mountain 7 District loss to the Falcons.
Pendergraft completed 16 of 25 passes for 185 yards, which included another 9-yard touchdown to Brayden Hammonds and a 39-yard touchdown to Early.
Alex Hawkins had 154 rushing yards and two TDs to lead Abingdon. Quarterback Luke Honaker finished with 69 yards including the go-ahead, 7-yard touchdown with 4:24 remaining.
Eastside 55, Castlewood 38
CASTLEWOOD — The Spartans piled up 327 rushing yards, led by Luke Trent with 125 yards and three touchdowns, in this Cumberland victory.
Evan Mullins contributed 102 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Payton Adkins had 99 rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with 77 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Jaxsyn Collins was on the receiving end of both scores and finished with 67 yards. Nick Ward paced the defense with 13 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown.
Austin Kiser had a pair of scoring runs for Eastside. Brayden Houchins had a 56-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Dishman. Jimmy Shouse scored on a 71-yard gallop and Brad Steffey had a late 59-yard TD run.
Virginia High 52, Richlands 28
BRISTOL, Va. — Bearcats quarterback Brody Jones continued to frustrate defenses with 207 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 44 passing yards and two more scores.
Patrick Poku complemented his efforts with a 52-yard TD run and Conner Davidson broke free to score on a 77-yard kickoff return.
Dylan Brown finished with 176 rushing yards and two touchdowns to lead Richlands. He also threw passes of 43 and 10 yards to Gavin Whited and Collin Adkins.
TSSAA PLAYOFFS
Knox West 56, David Crockett 7
KNOXVILLE — Gabe Ferrell ended his high school career with a touchdown run in the closing minutes of the Pioneers’ TSSAA Class 5A loss to the Rebels.
The Rebels scored on their first seven possessions to take a 49-0 halftime lead.
Knox Central 21, Tennessee High 14
KNOXVILLE — Turner Elliott scored after a long kickoff return to give the Vikings a 7-6 halftime lead in this Class 5A opening-round playoff game.
They later tied the game at 14 when Elliott connected with Austin DeGeare on a touchdown pass.
Greeneville 45, Fulton 6
GREENEVILLE — Mason Laws scored on an 80-yard kickoff return on the first play of the game and the Greene Devils rolled in their first-round Class 4A matchup.
Carson Quillen finished with 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Damien Short added 88 yards and a touchdown. Amanuel Dickson finished with two rushing scores and Derrick Smith had a 90-yard punt return for a TD.
Greeneville dominated at the line of scrimmage with 330 rushing yards overall to 100 for the Falcons.