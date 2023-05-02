BLOUNTVILLE — Victoria Browder had a game to remember on Tuesday, going 5-for-5 with a two-run home run and driving in six runs to lead the West Ridge softball team to an 18-8 nonconference win over Cherokee.

Browder also was the winning pitcher after throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

