BLOUNTVILLE — Victoria Browder had a game to remember on Tuesday, going 5-for-5 with a two-run home run and driving in six runs to lead the West Ridge softball team to an 18-8 nonconference win over Cherokee.
Browder also was the winning pitcher after throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
Leadoff batter Natalie Moore was 4-for-5 with three doubles and five runs scored. Elliana Goodwin had a two hits, including a triple, with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Camille Nottingham added a solo home run and two RBIs. Katelyn Jamison finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Racheal Young belted a home run, a triple and three RBIs to lead Cherokee, which led 8-6 in the middle of the fourth inning. Chloe Bradley had two hits and a pair of RBIs. Maylan Bates went 3-for-4.
Dobyns-Bennett 15, Science Hill 2
JOHNSON CITY — Haley Porter had a two-run home run, a double and drove in four runs total to lead the Lady Indians’ Big 5 Conference romp.
Haigan Depew went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Savannah Hutchins had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice.
Hannah Frye had two hits and two RBIs, and Peyton Moore also drove in two runs and Sophie Dean totaled two hits.
Julianne Tipton pitched a four-hitter.
Volunteer 5, Elizabethton 0
CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher threw another gem, striking out 10 and giving up four hits for the Lady Falcons, who captured the Upper Lakes Conference title with the shutout of the visiting Lady Cyclones.
Haley Russell finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Abby Fisher had two hits and drove in two runs, and Jayden Ford was also 3-for-3. Kendra Huff scored two runs.
Daniel Boone 6, David Crockett 1
GRAY — The Lady Trailblazers scored five runs in the fourth inning to pull away from the rival Lady Pioneers in Big 5 play.
Riley Croley led Boone with two hits and two RBIs. Audrey Moorhouse and Kayleigh Quesinberry also finished with two hits each.
Ava Saul picked up the win with eight strikeouts over six innings.
Karly Honeycutt drove in Avery Hope for David Crockett’s run.
Gate City 11, John Battle 6
BRISTOL, Va. — Makayla Bays, Savannah Monroe and Kady Davidson all homered in the Lady Blue Devils’ Mountain 7 District victory.
Bays finished with three hits, three RBIs and four runs scored. Monroe went 4-for-5, also with a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs.
Davidson had two RBIs, and Ada Gillenwater counted a triple in her two hits. Rylee Blevins and Lauren Monroe also finished with two hits for Gate City.
Union 5, Abingdon 2
BIG STONE GAP — Aliyah Davidson’s three-run home run highlighted the Lady Bears’ Mountain 7 win. She and Lindsey Roberts each collected two hits.
Ava Collinsworth scattered five hits to pick up the victory.
Taylor Jennings launched a two-run shot over the center-field fence for Abingdon.
J.I. Burton 4, Eastside 2
NORTON — Jordan Mooney piled up eight strikeouts in a complete- game effort to go along with a 2-for-2 day at the plate in the Lady Raiders’ Cumberland District win.
A’nyah Hollinger had two hits, scored two runs and drove in another. Maci Sensabaugh also had two hits for J.K. Burton.
Jada Jordan had a two-run double for the Lady Spartans.
Gate City 11, Wise Central 2
GATE CITY — KK Baker had a grand slam and a double to lead the Lady Devils over the Lady Warriors on Monday.
Lauren Monroe swatted a three- run home run. Kady Davidson added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Addie Gibson and Tori Fansler also finished with two hits.
Taylor Cochran had two hits, one a triple, and Lauren Jackson also had two hits for Wise Central.
BASEBALL
John Battle 17, Gate City 3
GATE CITY — Evan Hankins homered, drove in three runs and scored three times to lead the Trojans over the Blue Devils in a Mountain 7 game.
Broadie Bailey drove in four runs, and Ryan Mix and Porter Gobble each had two hits and two RBIs.
Elijah Childress and Caden Sturgill each had two hits and scored three runs. Noah Sills also had two hits.
Zachary DePriest had a bases- clearing double for all three Gate City runs. Luke Bledsoe finished 2-for-2.
Wise Central 4, Lee High 0
WISE — Robbie Wilson recorded nine strikeouts in a three-hit shutout for the Warriors, who stymied the Generals in Mountain 7 action.
Ashton Bowling tripled and scored two runs.
Jacob Leonard went 2-for-3 to lead Lee High.
Abingdon 8, Union 5
ABINGDON — Espn Evans had a bases-clearing double to help stake the Bears to a 5-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but the Falcons matched the visitors in the bottom half of the frame.
Jack Ferguson and Aiden Woods each scored two runs for Abingdon.
Pitchers Jett Humphreys and Beckett Dotson combined to strike out nine.
Rye Cove 8, Twin Springs 5
CLINCHPORT — Landon Lane went 3-for-3, scoring three times and stealing two bases, and the Eagles got past the rival Titans in a Monday Cumberland clash.
Zachary Tester accounted for a pair of RBIs and Will Rollins drew three walks for Rye Cove, which got a complete game from Jon Kern.
Clay Ross and Ryan Horne each went 2-for-4 with Ross getting a double and driving in two runs for Twin Springs. Both players scored twice.
The Titans pulled into a 5-5 tie by plating three fifth-inning runs, but the Eagles answered with three in the lower half of the frame.
BOYS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 5, Daniel Boone 1
KINGSPORT — Gavin Farmer scored two goals, and Camden Honaker, Brogan McGhee and Owen Condon each had one in the Indians’ District 1-4A victory over the Trailblazers.
Grayson Hammond and Cooper McLain tallied assists.
Tennessee High 10, Sullivan East 1
BLOUNTVILLE — James Bowling scored three goals and had two assists to lead the Vikings to the blowout victory.
Austin DeGeare also recorded a hat trick for Tennessee High. Jackson Ferrell, Eli Ware, Brent Justice and Keegan Olson each netted one goal.
John Battle 2, Gate City 0
GATE CITY — Nick Freeman and Graham Wiles notched goals for the Trojans in their Mountain 7 win over the Blue Devils.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gate City 2, John Battle 1
GATE CITY — Bekah Reid had both of the Lady Blue Devils’ goals in the overtime Mountain 7 victory over the Lady Trojans.
Cece Roper and Emma Reed each provided an assist.
Abingdon 3, Union 1
ABINGDON — Elena Martinez scored her first career goal off an assist from Isabella Blagg for the Lady Bears’ lone score.