NORTON — A tandem of 20-point scorers highlighted the game for Wise Central as the Warriors thumped Thomas Walker 63-32. Central’s Chance Boggs netted 23 while Ethan Collins poured in 21.

Boggs knocked down six of Central’s eight shots from long range. No one scored in double-figures for Thomas Walker, as Hunter Collins led the way with eight points.

