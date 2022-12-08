Roundup: Boggs, Collins lead Wise Central past Thomas Walker From staff reports Tanner Cook Sports Reporter Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Dec 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Wise Central's Parker Collins (12) attempts to put up a shot over a Thomas Walker defender. Roddy Addington Wise Central’s Ethan Collins (15) goes in for the layup against Thomas Walker. Roddy Addington Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTON — A tandem of 20-point scorers highlighted the game for Wise Central as the Warriors thumped Thomas Walker 63-32. Central’s Chance Boggs netted 23 while Ethan Collins poured in 21.Boggs knocked down six of Central’s eight shots from long range. No one scored in double-figures for Thomas Walker, as Hunter Collins led the way with eight points.Letcher Central 62 Twin Springs 48 WHITESBURG, Ky. — The Titans got in an early hole and could not dig out of it, falling behind 21-13 in the opening period.Letcher County Central also had a big fourth quarter, netting 26 points and went on to win 62-48.Bradley Owens led the way for Twin Springs with 18 while Connor Lane swished 15.Jayden Huff led the way for the Kentucky crew, scoring 17 while Peyton Dixon (14) and Kaden Adams (12) were also in double-figures.Lebanon 80, Castlewood 25LEBANON — Andy Lambert had a big game for the Pioneers, netting 25 in the battle of Russell County schools. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports GirlsLetcher County Central 54 Twin Springs 32WHITESBURG, Ky. — The Lady Titans had a rough road trip across the state line.Kayli Dunn had a team-high 13 points to go along with three rebound, one assist and a steal.Makenzie Gillenwater contributed five points and six rebounds as well for Twin Springs.Tennessee High 63, Rye Cove 31BRISTOL — Kendall Cross netted a game-high 14 for the Lady Vikings while also dishing out three assists and chalking up five steals as 12 players scored for the victors.Chase Wolfenbarger netted seven points along with four steals and five rebounds as well for Tennessee High.Rye Cove was led by Naqula Harless and Emma Gibson, each with eight.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ky. Letcher County Sport Hunting Titans Tennessee Steal Rye Rebound Twin Kentucky Bradley Owens Tanner Cook Sports Reporter I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Tanner Cook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR