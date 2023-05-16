ABINGDON — Gate City kept its baseball season afloat by blanking Lee High 4-0 on Tuesday in a Mountain 7 District tournament contest.
The Blue Devils will play Ridgeview on Thursday at Bristol’s Boyce Cox Field. The winner of the 1:30 p.m. clash places fourth in the district tournament and advances to next week’s Region 2D tournament.
John Little turned in a five-inning start against the Generals, permitting only two hits. Relievers Eli McMurray and Brayden Cox applied the finishing touches, working an inning apiece.
Cox went 2-for-3 with a double, McMurray homered in a 2-for-4 effort and Ethan Fleming tripled for Gate City, which finished with nine hits.
Generals starter Konner Early worked six solid innings from the mound, yielding two earned runs. Bryce Moritz doubled for one of three Lee High hits.
Thomas Walker 3, Twin Springs 1
EWING — Cameron Grabeel pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-hit baseball, striking out 11, socked two doubles in his two-at bats Monday to lift the Pioneers into the Cumberland District tournament semifinals.
The seventh-inning run Twin Springs scored off Grabeel, who threw 114 pitches, was unearned. Adam Hollandsworth got the final two outs to complete a two-hitter.
Grabeel reached base in all three of his plate appearances, including drawing a walk. Thomas Walker managed only four hits but amassed eight bases on balls.
Titans starter Chase Daugherty allowed one run, unearned, in a four-inning start.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 2, John Battle 0
GATE CITY — Walker Hillman and Alex Smith had unassisted goals for the Blue Devils, who earned a spot in the Mountain 7 semifinals Monday.
Bryson Smith and Ryland Mullins had a combined eight saves for the clean sheet.
Wise Central 4, Lee High 1
NORTON — Goals by Davis Miller, Isaac Wallin, Owen Amos and Ricky Onate pushed the Warriors on in Mountain 7 play Monday.
Wallin, Onate and Wes Cantrell each had an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 9, Ridgeview 0
BIG STONE GAP — Emma Hemphill and Isabella Blagg hat tricks spurred the Lady Bears’ win in Monday’s opening round of the Mountain 7 tournament.
Hemphill also had two assists and Blagg contributed one. Goalkeeper Madi Grimes made 11 saves in the first half.
Elena Martinez and Gracie Gibson each had a goal and an assist. Corrie Hall chipped in a goal with Toby Gibson adding an assist.
SOFTBALL
Lee High 8, Ridgeview 6
BEN HUR — Cati Hill’s seventh-inning grand slam gave Ridgeview a 6-5 lead, but the Lady Generals took the win Chloe Calton clubbed a two-run, walk-off home run in the eighth Monday.
Emma Fortner and Chloe Bledsoe also homered, helping Lee High advance in the Mountain 7 tournament.
Maddie Fleming had two hits for the Lady Wolfpack.
TENNIS
Region 1-A doubles
JOHNSON CITY — University High won a pair of Region 1-A championships on Monday.
The teams of Lily Mefford and Jordan Havert and Graham Mefford and Kyrylo Hnatusko captured doubles championships.
Both teams tandems qualified for next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro.