ABINGDON — Gate City kept its baseball season afloat by blanking Lee High 4-0 on Tuesday in a Mountain 7 District tournament contest.

The Blue Devils will play Ridgeview on Thursday at Bristol’s Boyce Cox Field. The winner of the 1:30 p.m. clash places fourth in the district tournament and advances to next week’s Region 2D tournament.

