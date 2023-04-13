Dobyns-Bennett had an offensive explosion with six runs in the third inning and nine runs in the final inning for a 21-9 Big 5 Conference win at Daniel Boone on Thursday night.
Tegan Begley had a home run and drove in five runs overall. Andrew Myers also homered and finished with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Andrew Reilly accounted for a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Tanner Kilgore had two hits and two RBIs and Aiden Byington had two hits and scored twice.
Brogan Jones scored three runs to lead the Trailblazers. Tim McGonigle had two hits and Chandler Justice drove in two runs.
West Ridge 5, Tennessee High 4
BLOUNTVILLE — Carter Osborne drew a bases-loaded walk to score courtesy runner Hunter Wexler for the walk-off victory.
Jack Sarginger went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Wolves offensively. Drew Hoover and Wade Witcher each finished 2-for-4. After the Vikings tied the game in the third, Avery Horne threw four no-hit innings to pick up the win.
Evan Mutter drove in two runs to lead Tennessee High.
Science Hill 8, Greeneville 5
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill, the top-ranked team in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Class 4A poll, scored seven runs in the fourth inning to defeat the Greene Devils.
It was a collective effort with seven players getting hits and Jet Swartz driving in two runs for the Hilltoppers (19-1). Nate Conner picked up the win by allowing five hits and four runs over 5⅓ innings. Cole ReSue relieved in the sixth before Landon Smelser finished the game.
David Crockett 9, Elizabethton 7
ELIZABETHTON — The Pioneers rallied with five runs in the top of the seventh for the comeback win over the Cyclones.
Jake Fox had two hits and Connor Rary drove in two runs. Braeden Nix, Carson Mosier and AJ Ford all scored twice.
Elizabethton’s Hayden Nave went 2-for-4 with a triple and Brilee Hurley was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Sullivan East 12, FCA Flames 2
BLUFF CITY — The Patriots took advantage of five Flames errors to end the game after five innings.
Jake Witcher led the Sullivan East offense, going 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Tyson Mitchell and Corbin Dickenson each drove in two runs. Kaden Hicks picked up the win on the mound.
The Flames’ six hits were spread out amongst six different players.
Cherokee 18, Austin-East 1
KNOXVILLE — Aidan Webb went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Chiefs’ rout of the Roadrunners.
Jacob Brooks had three hits with five RBIs, while Keaton Lawson had three RBIs and scored three times. Tyler Lawson also scored three runs and Cole Putnal had two hits and two runs scored.
Brooks had six strikeouts and allowed just two hits.
Union 6, Gate City 2
GATE CITY — Braxton Bunch and Keith Chandler each went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Bears over the Blue Devils. Brady Adams was in control on the mound, scattering six hits.
Brendan Cassidy had two RBIs and Evan Farley finished with two hits to lead Gate City.
Twin Springs 17, Rye Cove 1
NICKELSVILLE — Will Farmer harvested a big effort by going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Titans. He was also the winning pitcher.
At the plate, Kaleb Mullins had three hits and four RBIs. Mason Culbertson had three hits, including a pair of doubles with three RBIs. Chase Dougherty added three hits and three more runs scored.
Kody Meade had two hits for the Eagles.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 17, David Crockett 3
JONESBOROUGH — Maci Masters homered and drove in five runs to lead the Lady ’Blazers over the Lady Pioneers. Kayleigh Quesinberry also homered and finished with two RBIs.
Productive up and down the lineup, Riley Croley was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the lead-off spot and Josie Jenkins had two hits and scored three times in the nine-hole. Anna Richardson went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Sydney Hodges and Avery Hope each had two hits for Crockett. Lexi Hawkins drove in two of their three runs.
Volunteer 9, Sullivan East 0
CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher totaled 19 strikeouts and allowed only two hits and no walks in the Lady Falcons’ victory.
Haley Russell hammered two home runs, including a three-run shot in the sixth inning, and finished with five RBIs. Bryleigh Salyer, Zetta Smith and Veda Barton all had two hits, while Abby Fisher drove in two runs.
Tennessee High 12, Lebanon, Va. 2
BRISTOL — Katie Grainger hit a grand slam and Ashley Worley added a two-run home run for the Lady Vikings. Worley, Grainger and Rylee Fields combined efforts in the circle for the win.
Both of the Lady Pioneers’ scores were solo home runs.
Rye Cove 6, Twin Springs 0
NICKELSVILLE — Eden Muncy fanned 15 batters in a one-hit shutout for the Lady Eagles. She also had a productive day at the plate, going 2-for-4 and scoring two runs.
Gracie Turner was 3-for-4, while Maddy Wood and Sara Byrd each had two hits.
Eastside 3, J.I. Burton 0
NORTON — Braelyn Hall finished with 13 strikeouts in a three-hit shutout. She also drove in two of the Lady Spartans’ runs. It offset a solid outing for Jordan Mooney, who gave up five hits for the Lady Raiders. A’nayh Hollinger had two hits.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Elizabethton 0
ELIZABETHTON — Gavin Farmer netted two goals and Grayson Cunningham came through with a goal and assist to lead the Indians over the Cyclones.
Grayson Hammond and Lucas Park also had assists, while Ryan True was in goal for the shutout.