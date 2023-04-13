Spring Sports logo.jpg

Dobyns-Bennett had an offensive explosion with six runs in the third inning and nine runs in the final inning for a 21-9 Big 5 Conference win at Daniel Boone on Thursday night.

Tegan Begley had a home run and drove in five runs overall. Andrew Myers also homered and finished with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you