GATE CITY — Makayla Bays had a big game and Gate City defeated Cherokee 10-0 in a five-inning interstate softball matchup on Tuesday.
Bays finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Ada Gillenwater had a double and triple and drove in two runs for the Lady Blue Devils. Savannah Monroe also had two RBIs, Lauren Monroe finished with two hits and Kady Davidson scored three times.
KK Baker pitched a three-hit shutout.
Wise Central 18, J.I. Burton 8
NORTON — Chloe Wells had three hits and a home run in the Lady Warriors’ nondistrict win.
Lauren Jackson, Emily Sturgill, Lexie Baker, Gracie Mullins and Sophie Fleming had two hits apiece for Central.
Mackayla McCurdy was 4-for-4 and Kari Durham was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Raiders. Anyah Hollinger and Jordan Mooney also finished with multiple hits.
Rye Cove 10, Northwood 0
Rye Cove 12, Northwood 0
CLINCHPORT — Eden Muncy had two doubles, Kenzi Hood also had two hits and the Lady Eagles romped in the first game of a doubleheader at home. Muncy struck out nine to get the win.
Turner and Olivia Edwards each drove in two runs in the nightcap, which was shortened to just 2½ innings.
Volunteer 6, Unicoi County 1
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer hurler Addyson Fisher starred in the circle, striking out 11 while scattering three hits and two walks.
Fisher stepped up at the plate, too, launching three-run home run. Abby Fisher went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs for the Lady Falcons.
Destiny Bridges went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Blue Devils.
Sullivan East 8, Vernon, Wis. 0
PIGEON FORGE — Katie Botts pitched a four-hit shutout and helped her cause with three hits, two runs and two RBIs in the tournament win over Wisconsin’s Vernon.
Brooklyne Loudy had a triple, two runs and three RBIs, Jayla Vance had two hits and scored twice, and Jasmine Jackson hit two singles.
Demopolis 5, Daniel Boone 2
Daniel Boone 15, McNairy 0
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Kaleigh Quesinberry gave up two hits in pitching a shutout in the nightcap.
Kyleigh Bacon had two hits and three RBIs, Anna Richardson had two RBIs and Riley Croley and Maci Masters each had two hits for Daniel Boone.
In the opener, Masters had a two-run homer, and she and Croley each had two hits.
Wetumpka, Ala. 12, David Crockett 1
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Ava Farmer went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, Riley Dismukes was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and the Lady Indians, ranked No. 17 in the Max Preps national poll, rolled over the Lady Pioneers.
Brylee Tullock was 2-for-3 to pace David Crockett.
Elizabethton 9, Tennessee High 6
ELIZABETHTON — Maely Ingram slammed two home runs, one a three-run shot and the other a solo homer, to lead the Lady Cyclones. She finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Mollie Johnson had two hits and three RBIs and Hannah Morgan also had two hits for Elizabethton. Lela Byrd struck out nine for the win.
Ashley Worley was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Abby Haga drove in two runs for the Lady Vikings, who rallied with four runs in the final inning.
BASEBALL
Patrick Henry 13, Eastside 3
GLADE SPRING — Carter Lester had three hits, Conner Kausch, Max Owens and Aidan Monahan finished with two hits and the Rebels downed the visiting Spartans in a nondistrict matchup.
Tanner Perry and Eli McCoy collected two hits apiece for Eastside.
Abingdon 14, Lee High 3
ABINGDON — Four Abingdon pitchers held the Generals to just two hits in the five-inning Mountain 7 District affair.
Jett Humphries socked a three-run home run to lead the Falcons and Jack Ferguson had two hits and two RBIs.
Wise Central 10, Richlands 4
NORTON — Robbie Wilson went 3-for-4 and Nate West and Ashton Bolling also had multiple hits for the Warriors.
Bolling got the win after allowing two hits and three runs over five innings. Cayden Hayes threw two innings of relief.
Ridgeview 8, J.I. Burton 4
CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill blasted a two-run triple and Terran Owens scored three runs for the Wolfpack. Hunter Goodman added a 2-for-3 effort.
Dauntae Keys had two hits to lead Burton.
Volunteer 7, Sullivan East 6
BLUFF CITY — The Falcons scored two runs off two errors to cap a five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning and defeat the Patriots.
Isaiah Bowery, who had an RBI single earlier in the inning, scored the winning run.
Pitcher Connor Haynes gave up six hits in a complete-game effort and held on for the win.
Peyton Steele, who tied the game, provided two hits and a sacrifice bunt.
Jake Witcher went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Sullivan East. Jonathan Beach also drove in two runs.
Cherokee 13, Cocke County 9
NEWPORT — Aiden Webb had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead the Chiefs to a victory over the Fighting Cocks.
Will Price also had two RBIs and scored twice, and Cole Putnal furnished two hits and two runs.
Zeke Cortez and Dylan Jackson each had two hits and two runs to lead Cocke County.
Jasper 8, Daniel Boone 7
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — A walk-off single in the eighth inning lifted Alabama’s Jasper.
The Trailblazers opened a 6-0 lead in the second inning, but the Vikings rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Brogan Jones was 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Boone. Will Gregory and Jaiden Henry also had two hits.
Tennessee High 13, Elizabethton 1
BRISTOL — Andrew Dingus and Isaac Blevins each finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Vikings to the five-inning win over the Cyclones.
Rylan Henard gave up three hits as winning pitcher and aided his cause with two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Evan Mutter had two RBIs and scored twice, and Braylin Price and Cainan Meyers both drove in two runs.
Kaleb Hambrick went 2-for-3 to lead Elizabethton.
BOYS SOCCER
Tennessee High 7, Union 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — James Bowling totaled two goals and two assists to lead the Vikings over the Bears.
Ryan Fish also netted two goals, and Jonathan Helms, Connor Broglio and Austin Degeare chipped in with a goal apiece.
Luke Jones and Degeare each had two assists and Eli Knowles was in goal for the shutout.
Providence 5, Sullivan East 1
BLUFF CITY — John Ingram scored two goals to help the Knights defeat the Patriots.
Cage Merkel had a goal and an assist. Jasper Williams and JJ Poff each scored a goal, and Jacoby Puhr and Ian Meade each had an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wise Central 1, Richlands 1
WISE — The nondistrict game went final after two overtimes.
Geanette Boggs scored for the Lady Warriors and Rhiannon Barton made nine saves.