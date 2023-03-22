Spring Sports logo.jpg

GATE CITY — Makayla Bays had a big game and Gate City defeated Cherokee 10-0 in a five-inning interstate softball matchup on Tuesday.

Bays finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

