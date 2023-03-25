BRISTOL, Va. — John Battle’s baseball team scored eight runs over the final two innings to complete a comeback and steal a 9-5 interstate decision against Providence Academy on Saturday.
The Knights got to Trojans star pitcher Evan Hankins early, but he settled down to surrender five runs on four hits over five innings. Hankins struck out two.
The Trojans racked up seven hits. Elijah Childress, Ryan Mix, and Brodie Bailey finished with two each.
Caleb Cross went 2-for-4 and Rinaldo Matti’s first-inning RBI single got Providence on the scoreboard.
SOFTBALL
Tazewell 1, Eastside 0
TAZEWELL — Carly Compton’s brilliant pitching and Riley Lowe’s timely hitting lifted Tazewell to a thrilling victory over Eastside.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Lowe tripled to score Macie Alford from first for the game’s only run. Compton recorded 12 strikeouts.
Eastside pitcher Braelyn Hall also struck out 12 but was saddled with the hard-luck loss.
Dickson County 11, Science Hill 10 Floyd Central 7, Science Hill 2
MURFREESBORO — Science Hill fell to Dickson County on the final play of the game. The game was tied at 10 with Dickson County batting in the bottom of the sixth when Brynee Snow came up with a walk-off single.
The Lady Hilltoppers trailed by four runs in the second inning before fighting back to a tie. Brynne Goines, Tatyanna Beatty, Lora Wilgus, Beth Pridemore, Goines, and Maddie Kelley had RBIs to lead the rally.
Lola Shelton pitched Dickson County to the victory, going 2 1/3 innings, allowing no hits and one run while striking out three.
In the other game, the Lady Highlanders of Indiana got off to a fast start and Science Hill couldn’t recover. Madi Holstein allowed eight hits and seven runs over five innings, striking out three. Pridemore finished 2-for-3.
BOYS SOCCER
Providence Academy 2, Clinton 1
JOHNSON CITY — Cage Merrell and Ian Meade recorded the goals for the Knights in a nonconference win over Clinton.
Andrew Cunningham played solid in goal for Providence, tallying six saves.