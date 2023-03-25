Spring Sports logo.jpg

BRISTOL, Va. — John Battle’s baseball team scored eight runs over the final two innings to complete a comeback and steal a 9-5 interstate decision against Providence Academy on Saturday.

The Knights got to Trojans star pitcher Evan Hankins early, but he settled down to surrender five runs on four hits over five innings. Hankins struck out two.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you