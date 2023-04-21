KINGSPORT — Another day, another run-rule win for West Ridge.
Brayden Barr and Avery Horne combined for a shutout and the Wolves (17-5) beat Gate City in six innings on Friday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Barr went the first 4 1/3 innings and walked just one, before Horne struck out five in the last 1 2/3 frames. Wade Witcher singled twice, with Will Harris and Hunter Wexler each adding a double for West Ridge.
Five players had singles for the Blue Devils (1-9), who committed five errors.
CINCINNATI ELDER 13, DOBYNS-BENNETT 11
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett’s seventh-inning rally came up short in Friday’s battle of tradition-rich programs. The Indians (12-14) trailed 10-3 in the fifth inning and 13-6 entering the seventh.
Tanner Kilgore doubled twice and finished 3-for-4, bating in two runs to lead D-B offensively. Tegan Begley and Andrew Reilly both doubled, while Turner Stout batted in three runs and Andrew Myers singled twice.
Ben Schoster homered and Kevin Hilton tripled for the Panthers.
VOLUNTEER 6, NORTH GREENE 5
GREENEVILLE — CJ Fraysier scored the winning run when Connor Haynes grounded out in the top of the seventh inning, before winning pitcher Gavin Hickernell and Austin Williams combined to retire the side.
Haynes went 2-for-3 with a double, while Hickernell and Isaiah Bowery singled twice for the Falcons (4-16).
Jake Duffy singled and scored two runs to lead the Huskies (8-10) offensively.
UNICOI COUNTY 13, SCIENCE HILL 7
JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers won't match their program-best 25-1 start this season thanks to Unicoi County (13-10), which ended 11-game winning streak.
Lucas Slagle belted a home run and finished just a triple shy of the cycle for the Blue Devils, who scored five first-inning runs and never trailed. Brayden Hendrickson, who went 3-for-4, and Nicky Satterly both doubled twice with Tanner Berry adding one.
Gavin Tipton went 6 1/3 innings and struck out six to earn the win.
Ryan Smith went 3-for-3 to lead Science Hill (23-2), also finishing a triple short of the cycle. Nate Conner and Jake Bedard had two hits apiece, with Conner and Jackson Berry both doubling.
TENNESSEE HIGH 3, LETCHER CENTRAL, KY. 2
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ashton Leonard’s one-out line drive single to right scored Logan Tudor, giving Tennessee High (18-3) the walk-off win.
Cainan Meyers batted 3-for-3 to lead the Vikings. Kaleb Feathers threw 6.1 innings and didn’t allow any earned runs. He struck out two, before Bralyn Price recorded the last two outs to earn the win.
SULLIVAN EAST 10, HAPPY VALLEY 0
BLUFF CITY — Ty Tipton threw a one-hit shutout and struck out four, leading Sullivan East (13-8) to a six-inning victory.
He and Connor McCormack both went 2-for-4 at the plate. Corbin Dickenson hit a three-run home run, while Ethan Waters and Tyson Mitchell both doubled for the Patriots.
Carlos Lopez had the lone hit for Happy Valley (6-12).
JOHNSON COUNTY 7, CHEROKEE 5
ROGERSVILLE — Isaiah Kruspky had a solo home run, a double and scored three runs to lead the Longhorns over the Chiefs.
Peyton Pavusek was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Kaden Blevins also finished 3-for-4. Graham Reece had two hits and Ezra Howard drove in two runs.
For Cherokee, Jake Elliott went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and Will Price finished 2-for-3.
FCA FLAMES 13, HANCOCK COUNTY 5
Evan Denton went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Carson Shah and Greg Visser both went 2-for-4 with three RBIs apiece. Eb Vernot, Elijah Johnson and Gavin Crowder had two hits apiece for the Flames (9-8).
Keith Austin struck out seven and allowed just one run over four innings to get the win.
JOHN BATTLE 21, LEE HIGH 3
BEN HUR — Evan Hankins and Brodie Bailey both went 3-for-4 at the plate, helping John Battle (9-3, 6-1 Mountain 7) prevail in five innings. Hankins, who hit a home run, and Noah Sills both hit two doubles, with Bailey knocking three. Hankins also went four innings on the mound and struck out eight.
Chandler Mullins doubled for Lee (6-5, 2-5), which collected four hits but committed six errors.
SOFTBALL
DOBYNS-BENNETT 11, SULLIVAN EAST 1
KINGSPORT — Hannah Frye went 4-for-4 with three doubles, batting in five runs and scoring three herself as Dobyns-Bennett (17-8-2) won in five innings.
Payton Moore, who had two hits, and Emma Anthony both doubled. Sophie Dean struck out six to collect the two-hit win.
Olivia Ashbrook got both hits for Sullivan East (3-19).
TENNESSEE HIGH 4, DAVID CROCKETT 1
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kaylie Hughes batted 3-for-4 and Rylee Fields went 2-for-3 with a double to lead Tennessee High (16-4), which scored three runs in the third inning.
Fields struck out 10 to get the win, walking just one and allowing six hits.
Sydney Hodges and Julie Maupin both doubled for Crockett (8-14), Hodges going 2-for-2 at the plate.
GATE CITY 5, EASTSIDE 0
GATE CITY — Lauren Monroe pitched a complete-game shutout for Gate City (11-2) Friday night. Addie Gibson and Rylee Blevins both hit 3-for-4 to lead the Lady Devils offensively, Makayla Bays added a triple and a single and Tori Fansler doubled.
Braelyn Hall went the distance for Eastside (6-5) and struck out 12.
VIRGINIA HIGH 4, TWIN SPRINGS 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Aiden James pitched a complete game with strikeouts, and Carrie Patrick went 2-for-3 with two runs scored to lead Virginia High.
Makenzie Gillenwater struck out five and allowed four hits for Twin Springs.
BOYS SOCCER
DOBYNS-BENNETT 9, TENNESSEE HIGH 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Gavin Farmer completed the hat trick, and Camden Honaker added two goals to lead Dobyns-Bennett (10-1-2) to victory at Tennessee High (2-7). Ryan True, Griffin Domby, Grayson Hammond and Adrian Calo each scored once. True saved the Vikings’ lone shot, while 18 of D-B’s 27 shots came on goal.
WEST RIDGE 4, SULLIVAN EAST 1
BLUFF CITY — Kaden Puck, Kendall Burton, Carson Whisnant and Ashton Odom all scored goals for the Wolves (4-6) in the win over the Patriots (0-9). Cole McDavid and Tanner Keith were in goal for West Ridge.
GIRLS SOCCER
GRAHAM 6, UNION 3
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Senior goalkeeper Gracie Gibson made 15 saves for Union (7-3). Isabella Blagg scored twice, and Emma Hemphill added one goal with two assists.