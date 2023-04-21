KINGSPORT — Another day, another run-rule win for the West Ridge baseball team.
Brayden Barr and Avery Horne combined for a shutout and the Wolves (17-5) beat Gate City 10-0 in six innings on Friday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Barr went the first 4 1/3 innings and walked just one, before Horne struck out five in the last 1 2/3 frames. Wade Witcher singled twice, with Will Harris and Hunter Wexler each adding a double for West Ridge.
Five players had singles for the Blue Devils (1-9), who committed five errors.
CINCINNATI ELDER 13, DOBYNS-BENNETT 11
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett’s seventh-inning rally came up short in this battle between tradition-rich programs. The Indians (12-14) trailed 10-3 in the fifth inning and 13-6 entering the seventh.
Tanner Kilgore doubled twice and finished 3-for-4, driving in two runs for D-B. Tegan Begley and Andrew Reilly both doubled, Turner Stout batted in three runs and Andrew Myers singled twice.
Ben Schoster homered and Kevin Hilton tripled for the Panthers.
VOLUNTEER 6, NORTH GREENE 5
GREENEVILLE — CJ Fraysier scored the winning run when Connor Haynes grounded out in the top of the seventh inning. Winning pitcher Gavin Hickernell and Austin Williams then combined to retire the side.
Haynes went 2-for-3 with a double, and Hickernell and Isaiah Bowery each singled twice for the Falcons (4-16).
Jake Duffy singled and scored two runs to lead the Huskies (8-10).
UNICOI COUNTY 13, SCIENCE HILL 7
JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers won’t match their program-best 25-1 start this season after the Blue Devils (13-10) ended their 11-game winning streak.
Lucas Slagle belted a home run and finished just a triple shy of the cycle for Unicoi County, which scored five first-inning runs and never trailed. Brayden Hendrickson, who went 3-for-4, and Nicky Satterly both doubled twice with Tanner Berry adding one.
Gavin Tipton went 6 1/3 innings and struck out six to earn the win.
Ryan Smith went 3-for-3 to lead Science Hill (23-2), also finishing a triple short of the cycle. Nate Conner and Jake Bedard had two hits apiece, with Conner and Jackson Berry both doubling.
TENNESSEE HIGH 3, LETCHER CENTRAL 2BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ashton Leonard’s one-out line drive single to right scored Logan Tudor to give the Vikings (18-3) the walk-off win.
Cainan Meyers was 3-for-3 for Tennessee High Kaleb Feathers threw 6 1/3 innings and didn’t allow any earned runs. He struck out two, and Bralyn Price recorded the last two outs to earn the win.
SULLIVAN EAST 10, HAPPY VALLEY 0
BLUFF CITY — Ty Tipton threw a one-hit shutout and struck out four in the six-inning win for the Patriots (13-8).
Corbin Dickenson hit a three-run home run, Tipton and Connor McCormack each went 2-for-4, and Ethan Waters and Tyson Mitchell each recorded a double.
Carlos Lopez had the hit for the Warriors (6-12).
JOHNSON COUNTY 7, CHEROKEE 5
ROGERSVILLE — Isaiah Kruspky smacked a solo home run and a double and scored three runs to lead the Longhorns over the Chiefs.
Peyton Pavusek was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Kaden Blevins also finished 3-for-4. Graham Reece had two hits and Ezra Howard drove in two runs.
Jake Elliott went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and Will Price finished 2-for-3 for Cherokee.
JOHN BATTLE 21, LEE HIGH 3
BEN HUR — Evan Hankins and Brodie Bailey each went 3-for-4, helping the Trojans (9-3, 6-1 Mountain 7 District) prevail in five innings.
Hankins, who homered, and Noah Sills both came through with two doubles, with Bailey knocking three.
Hankins also went four innings on the mound and struck out eight.
Chandler Mullins doubled for Lee (6-5, 2-5), which collected four hits but committed six errors.
SOFTBALL
DOBYNS-BENNETT 11, SULLIVAN EAST 1
KINGSPORT — Hannah Frye went 4-for-4, including three doubles, drove in five runs and scored three times for the Lady Indians (17-8-2), who secured the nonconference win in five innings.
Payton Moore, who had two hits, and Emma Anthony both doubled. Sophie Dean struck out six to collect the two-hit win.
Olivia Ashbrook got both hits for the Lady Patriots (3-19).
TENNESSEE HIGH 4, DAVID CROCKETT 1
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kaylie Hughes went 3-for-4 and Rylee Fields was 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Lady Vikings (16-4), who scored three runs in the third inning.
Fields struck out 10 to get the win, walking just one and allowing six hits.
Sydney Hodges and Julie Maupin both doubled for the Lady Pioneers (8-14), Hodges finishing 2-for-2.
GATE CITY 5, EASTSIDE 0
GATE CITY — Lauren Monroe pitched a complete-game shutout for the Lady Blue Devils (11-2) in the nondistrict victory.
Addie Gibson and Rylee Blevins both went 3-for-4 to lead Gate City. Makayla Bays added a triple and a single and Tori Fansler doubled.
Braelyn Hall went the distance for the Lady Spartans (6-5), fanning 12.
VIRGINIA HIGH 4, TWIN SPRINGS 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Aiden James pitched a complete game and Carrie Patrick went 2-for-3 with two runs scored to lead the Lady Bearcats.
Makenzie Gillenwater gave up four hits and struck out five for the Lady Titans.
BOYS SOCCER
DOBYNS-BENNETT 9, TENNESSEE HIGH 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Gavin Farmer completed the hat trick, and Camden Honaker added two goals to lead the Indians (10-1-2) to the nondistrict win over the Vikings (2-7).
Ryan True, Griffin Domby, Grayson Hammond and Adrian Calo each scored once. True saved Tennessee High’s lone shot on goal; 18 of D-B’s 27 shots were on goal.
WEST RIDGE 4, SULLIVAN EAST 1
BLUFF CITY — Kaden Puck, Kendall Burton, Carson Whisnant and Ashton Odom all scored goals for the Wolves (4-6) in the win over the Patriots (0-9).
Cole McDavid and Tanner Keith were in goal for West Ridge.
GIRLS SOCCER
GRAHAM 6, UNION 3
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Senior goalkeeper Gracie Gibson made 15 saves for Union (7-3). Isabella Blagg scored twice, and Emma Hemphill added one goal with two assists.