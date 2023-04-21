KINGSPORT — Another day, another run-rule win for the West Ridge baseball team.

Brayden Barr and Avery Horne combined for a shutout and the Wolves (17-5) beat Gate City 10-0 in six innings on Friday at Hunter Wright Stadium.

