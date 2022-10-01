NORTON — Down 13 points with less than 3½ minutes to go, Abingdon’s football team worked up some late heroics to deal Mountain 7 District foe Wise Central a heartbreaking 27-26 loss on Friday night.
Luke Honaker hit Caden Sheffield for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 3:27 to go, then produced the tying points on a 6-yard run just 37 seconds from the end. Toby Reid knocked through the winning extra point.
Sheffield scored the game’s first touchdown on a punt return. Honaker also scored on a 77-yard run in the third quarter.
Braeden Church had a pair of short TD runs in the first half and Ricky Onate booted a 35-yard field goal for Central, which led 17-7 at the half.
After forcing a safety and Alec Gent adding a 3-yard touchdown run, the Warriors appeared to be in prime position for the program’s first-ever win against Abingdon.
Lee High 42, Rye Cove 24
BEN HUR — Grayson Huff cut loose for 231 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and the Generals knocked the Eagles from the unbeaten ranks.
Konner Early broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run and later scored on a pick-six. Huff also scored on an interception return.
Brynnen Pendergraft added to the total with a 49-yard pass play to Brayden Hammonds.
Landon Lane and Logan Barnette hooked up for a 24-yard TD play for Rye Cove’s first score. Barnette scored on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter and Will Rollins ran in a 3-yard TD as time expired.
Union 40, Thomas Walker 0
BIG STONE GAP — Reyshawn Anderson threw a touchdown to Kam Bostic and rushed for two scores as the Bears throttled the Pioneers.
Anderson finished with 115 passing and 79 rushing yards. Bostic hauled in six catches for 67 yards.
The Union defense limited Thomas Walker to 83 yards of offense.
Paul Huff powered in for a rushing touchdown and added an interception. Johnny Satterfield had 65 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Austin Sykes also ran in a TD.
Ridgeview 33, Richlands 6
CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill rushed for two touchdowns and caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Ryan O’Quinn in the Wolfpack’s romp over the Blue Tornado.
O’Quinn also scored on a 3-yard run, while Ian Hartsock had a team-high 12 rushes for 82 yards and a 4-yard score.
Ridgeview dominated at the line of scrimmage, holding Richlands to 104 rushing yards.
Andrew Boyd hit Kaden Dupree for a 10-yard TD in the fourth quarter for the Tornado’s only score.
J.I. Burton 50, Eastside 20
COEBURN — Rushing for 146 yards and three touchdowns, Trey Keys pressed the right buttons as J.I. Burton downed Eastside.
Keys did his damage on 14 carries, equating to a 10.4 per-carry average. Accounting for the game’s first two TDs from short range, he opened the second-half scoring with a 49-yard jaunt to paydirt.
A loose ball — created by Isaiah Sturgill’s sack — was picked up by Dauntae Keys and returned 28 yards for a score. The defensive gem and Brayden Dutton’s 46-yard TD run helped the Raiders enter halftime up 28-7.
Noa Godsey completed 13 of 17 passes for 139 yards, including a 7-yard scoring pass to Ethan Hawk. Dutton squeezed 62 yards out of eight catches and D.J. Buchanan added a 1-yard TD run.
The Spartans got touchdown runs of 13 yards from Payton Adkins and 9 yards from Dayton Stanley. Nick Ward scored on a 95-yard kickoff return for the game’s final points.
Daniel Boone 31, CAK 7
KNOXVILLE — Luke Jenkins threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rylan Trout and ran in a 20-yard score himself for the unbeaten Trailblazers, who led 31-0 at halftime.
Austin Riner broke free for a 60-yard touchdown gallop, while Henry Hamlin returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown.
Ben Shrewsbury booted a 22-yard field goal. He was also effective in the punting game with a 42-yard average.
Hagan Edwards and Hamlin each recorded double-digit tackles.
Morristown West 30, Tennessee High 7
MORRISTOWN — Tison Johnson rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns and Dylan Lopez-Hernandez kicked three field goals to lead the Trojans over the Vikings.
Tennessee High pulled ahead 7-3 in the first quarter on a Marcus Phelps 5-yard TD run and held a one-point lead at the half.
Grainger 28, Volunteer 7
RUTLEDGE — Bryson Bennett threw two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Grizzlies mauled the Falcons.
Bennett scored the game’s first touchdown on a 9-yard quarterback keeper. He threw TD passes to Hunter Mallicoat and Brody Wells, while Mallicoat also scored on a 15-yard touchdown run.
Isaiah Bowery connected with Cason Christian on a 6-yard touchdown pass for the Falcons.