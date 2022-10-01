NORTON — Down 13 points with less than 3½ minutes to go, Abingdon’s football team worked up some late heroics to deal Mountain 7 District foe Wise Central a heartbreaking 27-26 loss on Friday night.

Luke Honaker hit Caden Sheffield for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 3:27 to go, then produced the tying points on a 6-yard run just 37 seconds from the end. Toby Reid knocked through the winning extra point.

Thomas Walker at Union football

Union's Reyshawn Anderson (10) heads upfield against Thomas Walker during Friday night's game in Big Stone Gap.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos