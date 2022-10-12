RICHMOND — Abingdon claimed its third straight VHSL Class 3 golf championship Tuesday by shooting a 306 at the Stonehenge Golf and Country Club.
The state title also was the Falcons’ sixth in the past eight years.
Abingdon, led by Grace Addison’s 1-under-par 71 and 76s from Conner Brummitt and Mason Funk, finished 12 strokes ahead of second-place Lord Botetourt.
Jackson Cook shot 83 for the Falcons. Addison, Brummitt and Funk all earned all-state honors.
Charlottesville’s Preston Burton took medalist honors with a 69.
LAUREL FORK — In the Class 1 championships at Olde Mill Golf Resort, Castlewood finished in fourth place with a 349, just one stroke behind runners-up George Wythe and Middlesex.
Galax finished with a 322 to outdistance the field and win the state title.
Abby Bradley led the Blue Devils with an 83, and Jacob Lasley and Maddox Barnette each shot an 87.Bailee Varney shot a 92.
Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel, competing as an individual, earned all-state status by finishing fifth with a 76. Bradley was 10th to earn all-state honors.
Rye Cove’s Jon Kern shot an 89 and tied for 17th.
CLINCHPORT — Emma Gibson combined 16 assists with 13 digs, Madeline Love put down 15 kills and Rye Cove throttled Castlewood in Cumberland District action.
Gracie Turner contributed 10 kills and Abby Lewis 16 digs to the 26-24, 25-15, 25-16 triumph.
Other key contributors were Naquila Harless (14 digs), Alidia Kern (9 assists, 8 digs) and Allison Vincent (6 aces).
NORTON — Emmah McAmis worked for 40 kills and 27 digs and Emilee Mullins paired 49 assists with 23 digs, but the Lady Warriors came up short.
The Lady Falcons got a triple- double from Ella Kiser (33 digs, 13 kills, 10 assists) in their 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 15-25, 15-13 decision. Kiser was one of four Abingdon players with double-digit assists. Riley Cvetkovski piled up 28 and Gracie Statzer and Katy Creasy each produced 10. Statzer added 13 kills and four blocks.
Chloe Wells added 22 digs and 26 service points for Central.
NICKELSVILLE — Twin Springs pulled out a 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 Cumberland win at home.
Patricia Bigge tallied 11 kills and made four blocks for Thomas Walker, which got 13 digs and four aces from Kalli Woods.
The Lady Pioneers’ Macee Collins uprooted 10 digs. Teammate Karlie Jones coupled seven assists with six digs.
RICHLANDS — Behind 25 Aidan James digs and Charli Carpenter’s 24 assists, the Lady Bearcats foiled Richlands 25-21, 25-8, 25-22.
Myra Kariuki accounted for 11 digs and six kills. Ellie Cobb produced seven kills.
