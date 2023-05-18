The Ross N. Robinson Middle School softball team is state bound for the second consecutive season. From left in the front row are Kennedy Hatcher, Emery Depew, Reese Hatcher, Ashlynn Chappell, Laiken Hinson and Jenna Mayle. Standing, from left, are head coach Erin Scales, Olivia Aldridge, Riley McMillan, Emma Hartgrove, Randi Mabe, Mary Kate Lively, Emma Linkous and assistant coach Lauren Smith.
KINGSPORT — The Ross N. Robinson Middle School softball team is headed back to the big dance.
After finishing state runner-up a year ago, the Lady Redskins clinched a return trip to the TMSAA Class AA state tournament with last week’s 6-5 walk-off win over Sullivan Heights.
And it wasn’t the first time Robinson (19-3) had met the Lady Huskies this postseason. Having defeated Sullivan Heights to win the area title, Robinson faced the Lady Huskies again for the sectional championship on May 13.
The Lady Redskins trailed by one when Emma Linkous kept her team alive with a home run. Emery Depew then put the winning run on base, and Mary Kate Lively’s walk-off hit drove her home.
“(Playing Sullivan Heights twice) just shows the talent we have coming from this area,” first-year Robinson coach Erin Scales said.
Of the four teams who played in last year’s Class AA state tournament, Robinson is the only returning squad.
BEEN THERE, DONE THAT
With eight eighth graders on their roster, the Lady Redskins certainly aren’t short of experience.
Two of the pitchers are playing their final season at Robinson, ace Randi Mabe and Linkous. Depew mans shortstop, with Emma Hartgrove at first base. Riley McMillan has seen the most time at third base, although she’ll alternate positions with starting catcher Kennedy Hatcher. Lexi Boone, Anastasia Blair and Linkous all play in the outfield.
“One thing that’s special about this team, we have multiple players who can play multiple positions,” Scales said. “You can put three or four girls in different positions, and we’re still solid across the board.”
And if the walk-off win over Sullivan Heights for the sectional championship is any indication, pressure shouldn’t be a factor for Robinson.
“When you get to state or sectionals, there can be a lot of pressure,” Scales said. “But seeing the players have fun at this level, that shows me they’re confident in their skills.”
UP NEXT
Robinson faces Coffee County in the state semifinals Friday. First pitch is set at Hendersonville’s Drakes Creek Park is set for 6 p.m. Eastern.
The Lady Redskins will face either Arlington or West Wilson on Saturday. The third-place game is set for 1:30 p.m., followed by the state championship.