CLINTWOOD — Ryan O’Quinn is a special player. That has been abundantly clear since his freshman football season at Ridgeview.
What people sometimes miss is O’Quinn’s character off the field, one that sets him apart from most others.
“One of the things that I need to work on is my leadership, on and off the field,” O’Quinn said. “I need to help make my teammates better players and better people. When you play football and mature through it, you get so much more out of the game.”
“I’m pretty excited about Ryan coming back,” Ridgeview coach Dwayne Stanley said. “He’s a natural leader and you couldn’t really ask for any more out of a kid like him. He shows up early everyday and he’s the one that leads everything.”
He’s constantly honing his leadership skills on and off the field and one of the ways he’s attempted to raise his game is through camps at large colleges like Virginia Tech.
“I got to go to a couple of camps and then I got wisdom teeth taken out, so I didn’t get to go to Appalachian State,” O’Quinn said. “I went to Virginia Tech and Western Carolina for the two camps. I still came up here and worked a lot with some of the guys that graduated and some of our current guys.
“I learned a bunch of drills and footwork, which are some of the things that I can work on personally. Whenever I go to a camp, I take part in things that I think can help improve my game.”
On the outside, O’Quinn is an easygoing kid who rolls with the punches and takes what is given to him. His work ethic is unmatched, though; he's been out in the hot sun for a good portion of the summer with some former teammates.
Another way O’Quinn separates himself from the pack is through his leadership by spreading the word of Christ. Mike Owens, his track coach, said O'Quinn led a team Bible study at the state track meet in the spring.
“On and off the field, I’m trying to lead people to God,” O’Quinn said. “I’m pretty involved in my church and I did lead that Bible study at the state meet last year. I think it really helped ease some people that day.”
O’Quinn broke school records in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles last spring. A multifaceted athlete, he also dabbled in high jump, discus and shot put.
If football doesn’t end up working out, being a decathlete with a specialization in hurdles could provide him an athletic path.
“Really anything that my coach will put me in, I’ll do it,” O’Quinn said. “The hip mobility I get from hurdling helps me a lot for football, especially with side-to-side mobility. I suggest doing track to anybody.”
The Wolfpack will have a lot to replace following a season in they reached the Region 2D championship game before losing to eventual state champion Graham.
Notably, only three receivers coming back have caught an O'Quinn pass, and the entire offensive line has to be replaced.
“I love those guys and I miss them, but we can’t dwell on that because they’re gone,” O’Quinn said. “We’ve got guys that want to fill those roles out here right now.”