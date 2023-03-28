GATE CITY — Ridgeview’s Koda Counts didn’t have the best night on the mound, but he sure made up for it in the outfield.

Making two terrific catches — one to rob a base hit in the sixth inning and the last to close out the game with the bases loaded — Counts and the Wolfpack rallied late in Tuesday's Mountain 7 District baseball contest, outslugging Gate City 10-8 at the Scott County Sports Complex.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you