GATE CITY — Ridgeview’s Koda Counts didn’t have the best night on the mound, but he sure made up for it in the outfield.
Making two terrific catches — one to rob a base hit in the sixth inning and the last to close out the game with the bases loaded — Counts and the Wolfpack rallied late in Tuesday's Mountain 7 District baseball contest, outslugging Gate City 10-8 at the Scott County Sports Complex.
“I thought I misjudged one because I took a bad angle, but I turned back and laid out for it,” Counts said. “I didn’t have the best night on the mound, walking four straight, and I had to be a team captain and go play somewhere else.
“I just told everyone to calm down in there late and just take it one pitch at a time.”
Gate City (1-3, 0-2) had big innings in the third and fourth, plating four runs in each frame. Counts walked in three of the fourth-inning runs before recording an out.
“The theme this year is how we respond when we get hit in the mouth,” Ridgeview coach Steve Villani said. “They definitely came out and responded tonight. Everyone contributed and it wasn’t just one or two people.
“Even though Koda didn’t have his best stuff on the mound tonight, he went out there and made plays in the outfield, got on base, and that’s exactly what we want a captain to do: respond to adversity.”
Ridgeview (3-2, 2-0) responded in a big way with five runs in the top of the sixth, highlighted by two Austin Rose RBIs that gave the Wolfpack the lead for good. Terran Owens’ two-RBI double with the bases loaded and one out tied the game at 8.
Brandon Beavers had the other RBI in the frame to cap his big night. Beavers went 3-for-4, belting a two-run home run to deep left in the top of the fourth, and finished with three RBIs.
Freshman pitcher Brant Mullins was credited with the win — despite not notching a strikeout — after throwing 3 2/3 scoreless frames in relief of Counts.
“Brant really stepped up when one of our seniors couldn’t get it done,” Villani said. “We’re a scrappy team and we’re going to have nights where we get hit in the mouth.”
Gate City snapped an 11-inning scoreless streak with its four-run third but left the bases loaded when the ball flew into the Counts’ glove to end the game.
The Blue Devils were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven overall.
Brendan Cassidy and Brayden Cox each drove in two runs for Gate City, which travels to Central on Friday for a critical Mountain 7 road matchup.
Ridgeview hosts John Battle — a preseason district favorite along with Abingdon — on Friday.