ABINGDON — It might have been a little shaky at times, but the Ridgeview boys basketball held off hard-charging Gate City 67-64 inside Abingdon’s gym.
With the win in Wednesday’s Mountain 7 District semifinal, the Wolfpack (17-7) advanced to the school’s first district championship game as Chantz Robinette finished with 25 points.
“The guys did start to get a little nervous, but everyone stepped up late,” Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan said. “We’re playing well at the right time of the year.”
Ridgeview took control of the game midway through the second quarter with a strong 12-0 run that blew what was a close game wide open.
The Blue Devils (11-14) slowly clawed their way back into the game and tied it at 59 with 95 ticks left. The Clintwood crew, however, was able to get two key free throws from Cannon Hill with under a minute left to go up for good.
Hill finished with 16.
“We’re still trying to get them to understand the urgency of playing two complete halves,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “We were down by 10 at halftime and lost by three, so we out-scored them by seven in the second half. We had our chances, but I thought we were really sluggish to start and didn’t play good defense at all in the first half.”
Ridgeview finished going 22-for-46 from the field with 15 turnovers. In the fourth quarter, the Pack was 14-for-19 from the free throw line.
“Those guys have put the time in, and there’s been a lot of practices this year where they’ve stayed extra to put up more shots,” McCowan said. “They all stepped up tonight and made them when we needed them.”
The “Jekyll and Hyde” Devils had a tough time getting going in the first half, shooting 10 of 26 in the first two periods. In the fourth quarter, Gate City scored 24 points and was 9 of 16 from the field.
Gunner Garrett finished with 21 to lead the way while Eli McMurray and Bo Morris tallied 17 and 14 respectively.
Friday’s consolation will not be played as neither of Wednesday’s losing teams — Gate City and Union — can improve seeding in next week’s Region 2D tournament.
Abingdon 67, Union 64
The home-standing Falcons (18-5) had to hold off a hot-shooting performance from the visiting Bears to advance to Friday’s title game.
Union (10-14) shot an impressive 22-for-34 from the field and went 12 of 17 from long range. The Falcons also shot the ball well, going 27-for-45 and only had four turnovers.
“It was not pretty on our end defensively tonight at all,” first-year Abingdon coach Chris Hutton said. “We wanted to follow drivers to the basket, especially with a 7-footer in the paint waiting on it, and when they kicked it out for a 3-pointer, we weren’t there to close it out.”
Abingdon’s “Twin Towers” — Evan Ramsey (7-foot) and Reece Ketron (6-foot-9) — dominated the boards all night against undersized Union. Ramsey finished with a game-high 21 points on 9 of 11 shooting and going 3-for-4 from the charity stripe.
Dayton Osborne chipped in 20 for the victors while Aaron Pomrenke (11) and Lucas Honaker (10) also had solid offensive nights.
“(Osborne) is a total mismatch, especially when our two bigs are on the floor,” Hutton said. “When (Osborne) is also in the paint and he’s the most powerful player we have, we tried to go into him time after time. And when that happens, it opens up stuff for (Ramsey).”
Union had a chance at the end to tie with 4.8 seconds left, but Abingdon’s Tyler Rogers stole the ball at half court and ran the clock out.
The Bears led the game briefly by one point with four minutes left, but two critical missed open layups and ensuing Abingdon rebounds were tough to swallow.
“I thought we were really patient offensively and we got some really great shots,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “Those two misses are part of the game, but there were a lot of guys that made really big shots to get us in those positions. We started holding the ball and could’ve held it longer, but it’s hard to pass up a wide-open layup.”
The Bears had four double-digit scorers led by Reyshawn Anderson’s 20 and Brayden Wharton’s 17. Kam Bostic (13) and Braxton Bunch (12) rounded out the high-scoring quartet.