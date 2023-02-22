Ridgeview downs Marion in Region 2D quarterfinals From staff reports Feb 22, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill and Chantz Robinette combined for 49 points as Ridgeview rolled to a 75-61 win over Marion in the Region 2D quarterfinals on Wednesday.Hill totaled 25 points while Robinette was right behind him with 24. Ridgeview held a 46-19 lead at halftime. Parker Wolfe scored 22 points for Marion, and Logan Langston added 15. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR