CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill and Chantz Robinette combined for 49 points as Ridgeview rolled to a 75-61 win over Marion in the Region 2D quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Hill totaled 25 points while Robinette was right behind him with 24. Ridgeview held a 46-19 lead at halftime.

