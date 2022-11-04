GATE CITY — In Friday’s showdown for the Mountain 7 District football championship at Legion Field, Ridgeview proved to be too much for upstart Gate City.
The Wolfpack hounded the Blue Devils into submission, scoring an overwhelming 41-0 victory that gave the school its first outright Mountain 7 title.
“We wanted to get to the top of that mountain tonight,” said Ridgeview sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn, who completed 14 of 21 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns. “We looked at film all week looking for soft spots and my receivers went out and ran perfect routes.”
Ridgeview struck on its opening possession when O’Quinn flipped a pass to Brandon Beavers on a wheel route. Beavers slid around the Gate City defenders and glided 34 yards down the sideline and into the end zone.
The PAT by Cooper Powers made it 7-0 with 8:38 left in the first quarter.
On the Wolfpack’s next possession, O’Quinn found Cannon Hill in the right flat for a pass that turned into a 27-yard touchdown.
With 55 seconds left in the opening quarter, Beavers ran a crossing route, hauled in another pass from O’Quinn and outraced the defenders for a 48-yard TD.
“Ryan put the ball on the money all night,” Beavers said.
The second quarter began with Gate City down 20-0 and reeling.
When Koda Counts caught a 49-yard TD pass from O’Quinn early in the third quarter, the advantage was 27-0 and the outcome all but decided.
“When your kids execute the game plan so well, you have to be happy,” said Ridgeview coach Dewayne Stanley. “Our defense was outstanding tonight with the kids just swarming to the ball.”
Ridgeview dominated on the defensive side of the ball. The Wolfpack (9-1, 6-0) limited Gate City to just 84 yards of total offense.
On the flip side, Ridgeview had 121 yards rushing to complement O’Quinn’s passing yardage, keeping the Blue Devils off balance all game long.
“We’ve got to put this game behind us, fix a few things and get ready for the playoffs next week,” said Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright. “Look, we weren’t even supposed to be here in the first place. We’ve had a great season and we’re not done yet.”
Beavers finished with five catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Hill had four receptions for 73 yards. In addition to his TD catch, Hill also ran for a 27-yard touchdown.
Ethan Fleming rushed 18 times for 68 yards to account for a huge chunk of the offense for Gate City (7-3, 5-1).