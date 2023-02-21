RICHLANDS — Length and size have been a weakness for the Union girls basketball team all season and on Tuesday ultimately proved to be its downfall.

After controlling the game on defense and being tied at halftime, the Lady Bears fell to top-seeded Richlands 50-41 in the Region 2D quarterfinals at Richlands Middle School. 

