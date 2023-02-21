RICHLANDS — Length and size have been a weakness for the Union girls basketball team all season and on Tuesday ultimately proved to be its downfall.
After controlling the game on defense and being tied at halftime, the Lady Bears fell to top-seeded Richlands 50-41 in the Region 2D quarterfinals at Richlands Middle School.
The Lady Blues (22-1) advanced to the semifinals, where they'll get a shot at avenging their only loss of the season. They'll face defending VHSL Class 2 champion Wise Central on Thursday.
Freshman Annsley Trivette, a 6-foot-2 center, scored 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from the free-throw line to lead Richlands, which extended its winning streak to 21. Jaylyn Altizer added 12 points.
“There’s a reason that they’re a one-loss team coming into this game,” Union coach Kory Bostic said. “They have great length. We handled their length there pretty well in the first half with fronting the post, but we had some fouls get called against us. They created a few turnovers, got some easy buckets and got a little momentum going.”
The Lady Bears (13-3) were led by seniors Abby Slagle, with 14 points, and Brooke Bailey, with 12. Union committed 22 turnovers, many the result of the devastating 1-2-2 full-court pressure the Lady Blues implemented after falling behind 7-2 at the end of the first quarter.
“Trivette is a great player and she creates so many mismatches with her versatility,” Bostic said.
Richlands started to get going in the third quarter, going 6-for-11 from the field and hitting three key 3-pointers that sparked a 10-0 run.
The Lady Bears clawed back into the ballgame with 95 seconds left, trailing just 47-41 after being down 35-20 with 7:30 to play. Richlands, however, hit enough free throws down the stretch to seal it.
Union forced 19 turnovers and held Richlands to 16-of-43 shooting from the field, including 3-for-13 from long range.
“We came up here and played hard for 32 minutes and I couldn’t be more proud of these seniors: Isabella Blagg, Gracy McKinney, Abby Slagle and Brooke Bailey," Bostic said. "They’ve been great leaders and I wish them the very best moving forward.”
Union made 13 of 39 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Richlands was 15-for-28 from the charity stripe, reaching the double bonus with six minutes remaining. Union was whistled for 22 fouls while Richlands was booked for 12.