Junior quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft guides a Lee offense that can either pound the ball up the middle or stretch it deep.

BEN HUR — Lee High’s football program has been on the rise for the last couple of years and people are starting to take notice.

In Joey Carroll’s first year as head coach back at his alma mater, the Generals snapped a 26-game losing streak and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Last season, Lee High returned to the playoffs and finished with a 6-5 record — the best since 2016.

