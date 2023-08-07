BEN HUR — Lee High’s football program has been on the rise for the last couple of years and people are starting to take notice.
In Joey Carroll’s first year as head coach back at his alma mater, the Generals snapped a 26-game losing streak and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Last season, Lee High returned to the playoffs and finished with a 6-5 record — the best since 2016.
Now in his third year at the program, Carroll is looking for his gridiron club to take the next step.
“The next step may be for us to be able to come into big home games knowing that we can win the game,” Carroll said. “Last year, we knew that we could compete with those teams and I wasn’t so sure if we knew we could beat them or not. You have to come into those games not believing that you have a chance, but you can win it. That’s ultimately going to be the difference.”
One of the main reasons why there’s some renewed hope at Five Star Stadium this fall has been the steady rise of junior quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft.
In what will be his third year in the system, the young gunslinger is hoping that the offense will open up more around him and continue to rebuild a winning culture.
“It’s been wild to see the progression of the program in nearly three short years,” Pendergraft said. “It’s awesome to have someone like coach Carroll leading the program. There’s nobody else like him.”
It doesn’t hurt either that senior Grayson Huff — a four-year bruiser at running back — can take the brunt of the load off of his signal-caller should the Generals need it.
“Grayson and I have been friends all of our lives and we live right beside each other,” Pendergraft said. “It’s awesome having a dude like that behind me.”
Over the summer, Pendergraft had the opportunity of a lifetime in attending the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana in late June.
Being a lifelong Tennessee Volunteers fan, one can only imagine Pendergraft’s emotions seeing an icon like Peyton Manning or former New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning.
“There were over 40 Division I college quarterbacks there and it was a great experience,” Pendergraft said. “They divided us into groups and I got to go with (former Tennessee quarterback) Hendon Hooker’s quarterbacks coach. That was something that you can only dream of.”
What did Pendergraft learn from the camp that he can take back to his home gridiron and apply on Friday nights?
“Mainly, we worked on throwing on the run,” Pendergraft said. “That’s something that I know I need to work on. We also worked on RPOs, which is what we do a lot.”
With guys like Huff, Konner Early and several others that can stretch the field vertically, the Generals could present some challenges to teams in the Mountain 7 District this season.
“What I think we need to do to win those close games is not let up,” Pendergraft said. “We got up 14-0 twice on Central and Gate City and lost both games. We slowed down in both of those games and I think that’s something we’ve worked very hard on in the offseason.”