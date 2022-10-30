Lady Blue Devils edge Bears for Mountain 7 tournament title

The two-time defending Region 2D champion Gate City Lady Blue Devils begin defense of their regional crown on Thursday.   

 P. KEVIN MAYS/KINGSPORT TIMES NEWS

Gate City begins its quest for a third straight Region 2D volleyball championship on Thursday when the Lady Blue Devils (20-7) host Richlands (9-11) in the tournament quarterfinals.

Gate City won two regional titles in 2021, in the fall season and in the spring of last year after the 2020 season was postponed because of the pandemic.

