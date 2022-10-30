Gate City begins its quest for a third straight Region 2D volleyball championship on Thursday when the Lady Blue Devils (20-7) host Richlands (9-11) in the tournament quarterfinals.
Gate City won two regional titles in 2021, in the fall season and in the spring of last year after the 2020 season was postponed because of the pandemic.
Union (26-3), the Mountain 7 District’s top seed and winner of back-to-back Region 2D titles in 2018 and 2019, hosts Graham (8-14) in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Ridgeview (16-11) travels to Marion (23-2) and John Battle (18-7) plays at Virginia High (9-13) in the other Region 2D matches.
All four contests are slated to start at 6 p.m.
The tournament moves to the Bear Den in Big Stone Gap on Saturday for semifinal matches featuring the Gate City-Richlands winner playing the Marion-Ridgeview winner at 6 p.m. followed by the Union-Graham winner going against the Virginia High-Battle winner.
The regional championship match is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Union.
REGION 1D
Nine teams are competing for the Region 1D championship, starting Monday when Twin Springs (13-9) hosts Chilhowie (11-10) in the opening round.
The winner of Monday’s match travels to Honaker (12-9) on Tuesday for a regional quarterfinal. The night’s other quarterfinals have Northwood (12-12) playing at J.I. Burton (9-5), Twin Valley (5-11) going to Eastside (15-10) and Grundy (14-4) visiting Patrick Henry (17-9).
The semifinals and finals move to Eastside in Coeburn. The semifinals are Thursday and the regional championship is Tuesday, Nov. 8.