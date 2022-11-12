Twin Springs' Ryan Horne looks for running room against Lebanon during Saturday's Region 1D quarterfinal game in Nickelsville. Horne rushed 39 times for 359 yards and five touchdowns, but the Titans fell short 51-49.
NICKELSVILLE — Lebanon freshman quarterback Mike Reece threw for four touchdowns and ran for another Saturday.
It was Reece’s final 2-point conversion that made the biggest difference, however, and allowed the Pioneers to upend Twin Springs 51-49 in the Region 1D football quarterfinals.
No. 7 Lebanon (7-4) advanced to a regional semifinal game at No. 3 Grundy either Friday or Saturday. Grundy defeated Honaker 38-20 on Friday.
OFFENSIVE DISPLAY
The game was a display of offensive dominance from start to finish. Reece passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns and scored himself on a 1-yard sneak, while senior Ryan Horne carried the ball 39 times for 356 yards and five TDs to lead Twin Springs.
The Pioneers also racked up plenty of rushing yardage. Senior Zach Hertig led the ground attack with 120 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Hertig also hauled in what became the winning touchdown pass from Reece, a 15-yarder with 1:24 left in the game.
Twin Springs racked up some yardage in the air to complement Horne’s big day on the ground. Abel Dingus completed 9 of 14 passes for 159 yards and touchdown, also rushing for a score.
Still, the offensive output wasn't enough to offset the Titans' defensive struggles against the high-flying Pioneers.
“That’s on me,” Twin Springs coach Keith Warner said. “You score 49 points, you hope to win a ballgame. It’s on me. Our kids, they battle, they battle and they face adversity. They prove people wrong.
“Today’s on me. When we score 49 points, I’ve got to have our defense ready. Hats off to them. Their quarterback, he’s a heck of a player and, man, he made me look dumb today. Hats off to him.”
FIGHT TO THE FINISH
Twin Springs jumped out to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter, but Lebanon battled back and cut it to 21-19 at halftime.
The teams swapped scores in the second half with neither defense having much success making stops.
Ultimately, special teams plays helped decide the game.
After Twin Springs used a time-consuming drive to go up 35-27 late in the third quarter, the kickoff went bad and allowed Lebanon to have the ball at the Twin Springs 48.
On the next play from scrimmage, Hertig broke loose for a 48-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion tied the game at 35 with 25 seconds left in the third.
Twin Springs fumbled the next kickoff and Lebanon recovered at the Titans' 35. Eight plays later, Reece went into the end zone from the 1. Another successful 2-point conversion put the Pioneers up 43-35 with 10:48 remaining in the game.
Both teams scored twice more in the final 10 minutes, Lebanon’s final TD coming on Reece’s pass to Hertig with 1:24 on the clock. Hertig then ran straight up the middle for the 2-point conversion and the two-point lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Pioneers recovered a fumbled squib kick at the Twin Springs 24 and ran out the clock.