Lebanon holds of Titans in Region 1D offensive display

Twin Springs' Ryan Horne looks for running room against Lebanon during Saturday's Region 1D quarterfinal game in Nickelsville. Horne rushed 39 times for 359 yards and five touchdowns, but the Titans fell short 51-49.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/KINGSPORT TIMES NEWS

NICKELSVILLE — Lebanon freshman quarterback Mike Reece threw for four touchdowns and ran for another Saturday.

It was Reece’s final 2-point conversion that made the biggest difference, however, and allowed the Pioneers to upend Twin Springs 51-49 in the Region 1D football quarterfinals.

