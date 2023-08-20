CLINTWOOD — Playing in back-to-back region championship games means life has been pretty good for Ridgeview football fans the past two years.
This year is going to be different after the Wolfpack roster was devastated by graduation.
“We’ll see a lot of different guys, but I don’t know about severe losses,” coach DeWayne Stanley said. “That’s the way it is everywhere and it’s just part of it. We’ve got a lot of inexperience, but we’ve got a lot of talent.
“It’s just a matter of getting game experience and we can’t replicate that in practice.”
THE MIGHTY O’QUINN
Though most of the offensive weapons are gone from one of the area’s best units last season, the conductor — junior quarterback Ryan O’Quinn — returns, entering the season as one of the area’s highly touted college prospects.
“Having someone like Ryan coming back makes things a little bit easier,” Stanley said. “Ryan has gotten bigger, stronger and faster.
“He shows up every day early and he’s the guy that gets everybody going.”
The top returning receivers O’Quinn is sure to be targeting are Hayden Baker and Branson Honaker.
“Branson played some outside last year, but he’ll move into the slot and get the ball a lot more,” Stanley said. “Both Hayden and Branson are good players. Hayden is super quick.
“Our two outside guys will be Logan Sutherland and Luke Collins. Logan is all kinds of athletic because he’s long and he’s got good speed.”
An entirely new offensive line does present a reason for concern, but the players coming in are big.
“I think we’re going to be OK there and that’ll probably be where we see the most improvement from the first scrimmage to the fourth or fifth game,” Stanley noted. “They just need to play. The speed is so much different from what we do in practice.”
The top three running backs from last season’s squad are also gone, but senior Gabe Hackney — who missed most of the 2022 campaign because of injury — returns and is being looked to heavily.
“Gabe got hurt in the first game and I think he missed seven games last year,” Stanley said. “He came back at the end of the season and we used him as an H-back. Him and Chace Fuller will be the main two backs this season.”
ON THE OTHER SIDE
On the defense, Hackney and Kolter Scanlon should see most of the playing time on the ends.
“Kolter started last year as a freshman, so we’ve got some experience there,” Stanley said. “I really think that with the number of linemen that we’ve got, we can go two platoons on defense.”
On the second level, Honaker anchors the middle linebacker spot. In the defensive backfield, O’Quinn, Baker, Sutherland and Alan Mullins are seeing the majority of the playing time.
SOMETHING SPECIAL
One weapon the Wolfpack have that’s probably not been talked about enough heading into the season is sophomore kicking specialist Connor Smith.
“I’m actually really excited for our special teams because we’ve got a really good kicker,” Stanley said. “He’s got a really good leg. He kicked extra points and field goals for us last year, but he’s going to do everything.
“He’s worked very hard and he’s done really well at some of the camps he’s been to.”