JONESBOROUGH — West Ridge had 13 hits, including solo home runs by Will Harris and Jack Saringer, in a 16-5 defeat of David Crockett in Big 5 Conference baseball action Monday night.
Harris finished 2-for-4 and drove in four runs overall for the Wolves. Saringer had two hits, two walks and scored three times. Wade Witcher finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Drew Hoover also had two hits.
Carter Gibson had eight strikeouts over five innings in the win.
AJ Ford went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Nate Walters had two hits to lead the Pioneers.
Dobyns-Bennett 11, Phillip Simmons, S.C. 0
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Tegan Begley went 3-for-5 with two RBIs as the Indians motored by the Iron Horses.
Tanner Kilgore and Andrew Reilly added 2-for-4 efforts with two RBIs each. Reilly was also the winning pitcher in a three-hit shutout. Will Ritz finished with two RBIs and Mason Keroff had two hits.
Tennessee High 10, Volunteer 0
BRISTOL — Rylan Henard had seven strikeouts and gave up just one hit as the Vikings blanked the Falcons in the Upper Lakes contest.
Evan Mutter had a solo home run and scored twice. Brayden Blevins and Cainan Meyers each drove in two runs.
Wise Central 7, Gate City 3
WISE — The Blue Devils gave up five runs in the sixth inning and left 12 on base in the loss to the Warriors.
Noah West had a bases-clearing, three-run triple to break the game open. He had two hits for Wise Central.
Brendan Cassidy, Dakota McMurray and Jude Crawford each had two hits for Gate City.
Lee High 13, J.I. Burton 3
NORTON — Konner Early had a two-run home run as part of a three-hit, four-RBI day for the Generals. Bryce Moritz was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Caleb Leonard had two hits and drove in two runs. Jacob Leonard, Luke Mullins and Virgil Hobbs all had multiple hits with 17 overall for Lee.
Daunte Keys had two hits to lead the Raiders.
Science Hill 3, Daniel Boone 0
JOHNSON CITY — Nate Conner pitched a three-hit gem as the Hilltoppers defeated the Trailblazers in the Big 5 Conference showdown.
Jake Bedard was 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored to lead Science Hill. Major Osbolt and Josh Marmo also drove in runs.
Daniel Boone had the tying run at the plate in the seventh but couldn’t come through. Brogan Jones had 10 strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
Unicoi County 5, Sullivan East 4
BLUFF CITY — Valentin Batrez belted out three hits while Brayden Hendrickson, Lucas Slagle and Chris Chavez each had two to lift the Blue Devils over the Patriots.
Slagle went six innings and picked up the win. Kolby Jones threw the final inning for the save.
East was productive at the top of the lineup with Jacob Witcher, Johnathan Beach and Corbin Dickson all collecting three hits. Tyson Mitchell had nine strikeouts in the loss.
Cherokee 5, Claiborne 0
NEW TAZEWELL — Keaton Lawson gave up two hits over 6 1/3 innings, and Tyler Lawson sat the next two batters as the Chiefs continued their early-season hot streak.
Cole Putnal had two hits, while Aidan Web and Ryan Vigil each scored two runs. Tyler Myatt recorded 11 strikeouts for the Bulldogs in the loss.
FCA Flames 18, Hancock County 10
SNEEDVILLE — Rylan Jesse, John Melandez, Keith Austin and Eb Vernot all drove in runs late as the Flames scorched the Indians.
SOFTBALL Dobyns-Bennett 11, Gate City 5
GATE CITY — Sophie Dean crushed a three-run home run in the sixth inning as part of her three-hit, four-RBI day for the Lady Indians.
Dean also picked up the win with nine strikeouts.
Hailey Porter had a two-run double, two hits and scored three times. Cati Zani drove in three runs, including a solo home run. Haigan Depew had two hits at the top of the order.
Savannah Monroe had a solo home run for the Lady Devils. Addie Gibson had a triple and scored two runs, while Kady Davidson doubled and scored twice.
Union 6, J.I. Burton 1
NORTON — Aliyah Davidson allowed four hits and no walks, while Keelie Sutphin drove in two runs as the Lady Bears dispatched the Lady Raiders.
Megan Day and Addison Toney each went 2-for-4. Jordan Mooney had nine strikeouts for Burton.
Wise Central 11, Twin Springs 8
WISE — Lexie Baker and Emily Sturgill each finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored in the Lady Warriors’ win. Lauren Jackson also scored three times, while Chloe Wells and Hannah Salyers both had two hits.
Abbie Taylor collected two hits and scored three times to lead the Lady Titans. Aubrey Meade and Mary Pascual each added two hits.