JONESBOROUGH — West Ridge had 13 hits, including solo home runs by Will Harris and Jack Saringer, in a 16-5 defeat of David Crockett in Big 5 Conference baseball action Monday night.

Harris finished 2-for-4 and drove in four runs overall for the Wolves. Saringer had two hits, two walks and scored three times. Wade Witcher finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Drew Hoover also had two hits.

