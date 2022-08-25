BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge battled back from a set down to take a 3-2 victory over David Crockett on Thursday night.
The Lady Pioneers came out strong, but ultimately fell 21-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-8, 15-11 to the Lady Wolves.
West Ridge had four players reach double-digit kills. Madison Haynie was credited with 14 kills and 10 digs. Rylee Haynie totaled 13 kills and five aces. Casey Wampler ended with 12 kills and 20 digs and Parker Fischer had 12 kills and 11 digs.
Faith Wilson had 46 of the team’s 55 assists.
Sophia Gouge had 15 kills and nine digs to lead Crockett. Baylee Tullock finished with 12 kills and 23 digs and Brooklyn Dulaney totaled 20 assists and eight digs.
Elizabethton 3, Unicoi County 0
ELIZABETHTON — Gracie Kirsch totaled 13 kills and 10 digs in the Lady Cyclones’ 25-10, 25-15, 25-18 victory.
Bailee VanHuss served up five aces to go along with 11 digs. Jayci Bowers had 25 assists and 13 digs. Karie Merritt finished with eight kills.
Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 0
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare paced her team with eight kills as the Lady Patriots pulled off a 25-22, 25-13, 25-13 victory over the Lady Longhorns.
Kyndi Hodge was the team leader with 16 assists and seven digs. Asia Cairns served six aces while Carly Bradford ended with five.
Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 1
BRISTOL — Ashton Blair slammed 14 kills, dished out 13 assists and grabbed eight digs in the Lady Vikings’ 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16 win over the Lady Falcons.
Sophie Mead added 11 kills, while Kira Adams had seven blocks. Bree Adams handed out 30 assists and Sydnee Pendland hustled up 27 digs. Madison Blair totaled 10 digs.
Veda Barton posted a double-double of 17 kills and 16 digs to lead Volunteer. She also had six blocks.
Alisha Lindsey had 17 digs and Jaycee Cassidy ended with 11. Sydney Cloud dished out 33 assists.
Concord Christian 3 Providence Academy 1
The Lady Knights had a defensive match with 59 total digs. Skylar Elswick, Andrea Smith and Addie Smith all had 12 and Halle Williams had 10.
Addie Smith led the offense with seven kills.
Lee High 3, Thomas Walker 1
JONESVILLE — The Lady Generals captured a 25-16, 29-31, 25-22, 25-19 victory as Cassidy Hammonds had 17 kills and 12 digs. Katie Hammonds had 29 assists, 12 digs and four aces. Chloe Calton finished with 15 kills, while Blair Calton accounted for 15 assists.
Thomas Walker was led by Patricia Bigge with 13 kills. Addison Lawson provided 16 assists and 10 digs, while Rylee Lawson had 15 digs and Karlie Jones ended with 10.
Patrick Henry 3, Eastside 0
GLADE SPRING — Avery Maiden accumulated 16 kills, seven digs and four aces to lead the Lady Rebels in a 25-18, 25-10, 25-11 romp.
Lauren Stauffer totaled eight kills, nine digs and six aces. Sydney Taylor dished out 16 assists.
Castlewood 3, Council 0
CASTLEWOOD — Anna Summers had nine kills in the Lady Devils’ 25-8, 25-10, 25-10 torching of the Lady Cobras.
Shea Phillips, Karly Maxfield and Macee Lasley combined for 12 aces, while Maxfield ended with 15 assists.
Wise Central 3, Rye Cove 1
CLINCHPORT — Wise Central opened its volleyball season with a 25-17, 20-25, 25-8, 25-16 non-district road win over Rye Cove.
Abbie Jordan had 11 kills and four blocks for Central, while Emilee Mullins had 24 assists.
The Lady Warriors got 21 digs from Sophie Fleming, while Leah Newberry added 12 digs. Naquilla Harless led a big defensive night for Rye Cove with 23 digs.
Emma Gibson had 18 digs and six assists, while Abby Lewis added 10 digs for the Lady Eagles.
Abingdon 3, Virginia High 1
BRISTOL, Va. — Abingdon got a big match from Ella Kiser in a 16-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13 non-district win over Virginia High.
Kiser finished with 10 kills, 12 assists and 13 digs, while Riley Cvetkovski had 13 digs in the win.
The Lady Falcons also got eight kills and five blocks from Gracie Statzer and nine assists from Katy Creasy.
Ellie Cobb recorded 14 kills for the Lady Bearcats, while Charli Carpenter had 23 assists and Myra Kariuk had 12 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 4, Elizabethton 1
ELIZABETHTON — Kora Houlihan scored a pair of goals as the Lady Indians pulled away for the win.
Ava Flanary and Carlee Cradic also found the net for Dobyns-Bennett, which improved to 7-0 on the season.