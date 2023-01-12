CHURCH HILL — A free throw-shooting contest broke out late in the Hawkins County rivalry game on Thursday night, but Volunteer was still able to hold off Cherokee 58-49.
The two teams combined to make 36 of 62 free throws as 30 fouls were called in the second half. Volunteer’s Andrew Knittel had another solid outing, netting a game-high 24 points while Cason Christian finished with 10 points.
Will Price had a big game for Cherokee, finishing with 19 while Colton McLain chipped in 13.
Ridgeview 62, Union 52
CLINTWOOD — After winning 24 games in a row against district foes, Union is on a losing streak. Ridgeview sent the Bears back to Big Stone Gap with a second straight Mountain 7 District loss as Cannon Hill led the Wolfpack with 18 points, and Chance Robinette poured in 15. Ryan O’Quinn also had double figures for Ridgeview, finishing with 10.
Kam Bostic netted a game-high 22 for Union.
Thomas Walker 56, Rye Cove 45
EWING — Adam Hollandsworth scored 17 points to lead the Pioneers to the victory over the Eagles. Nick Kimberlin added 13 points for Thomas Walker.
Rye Cove was led by Brayden McElyea with 16 points and Carter Roach-Hodge with 12.
GIRLS
Volunteer 51, Cherokee 22
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Falcons got out to a sizable 16-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Emmerson Head and Veda Barton each had nine points to lead Volunteer.
Kodi Henson led the Lady Chiefs with five points. Cherokee was held to just seven made field goals on the night.
Tri-Cities Christian 38, Northwood 33
BLOUNTVILLE — Playing without leading scorer Michaela Dixon, the Lady Eagles still came out on top as Cianna McCready netted a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Grace Williams also had a double-double for TCA with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Olivia Briggs led Northwood with 19.
Ridgeview 62, Union 34
CLINTWOOD — Hadaya Abshire led the way for the Lady Wolfpack in a Mountain 7 District win over Union with 12 points while Tsega Mullins netted 11.
Brooke Bailey led the way for the Lady Bears with nine points.
Rye Cove 56, Thomas Walker 49
EWING — Rye Cove’s Kaylee Lamb had a big day in a Cumberland District road win as she hit for 19 points, and Naquila Harless chipped in 13.
Chloe Marcum and Kali Woods each contributed 13 for Thomas Walker.