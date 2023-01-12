roundup logo

CHURCH HILL — A free throw-shooting contest broke out late in the Hawkins County rivalry game on Thursday night, but Volunteer was still able to hold off Cherokee 58-49.

The two teams combined to make 36 of 62 free throws as 30 fouls were called in the second half. Volunteer’s Andrew Knittel had another solid outing, netting a game-high 24 points while Cason Christian finished with 10 points.

