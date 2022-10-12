Prep roundup: Union, Ridgeview, Burton pick up volleyball wins From staff reports Oct 12, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Bears (22-1, 9-0) kept their perfect Mountain 7 league record intact on Wednesday with a four-set win over John Battle 15-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-16.Union was led by Jordan Shuler’s double-double of 17 kills and 33 digs along with a double-double from Isabella Blagg of 12 kills and 17 digs.Brooke Bailey had a big game as well for the victors, notching 32 assists while Gracy McKinney picked up 17 digs on defense. Gracie Gibson led the defensive charge with 21 digs for Union. Shay Henderson also contributed with 13 digs.Jacqueline Hill had 13 kills, 11 assists and 14 digs for a rare triple-double to lead the attack for the Lady Trojans (15-5, 5-3).Mackenzie Smith had 18 assists and 21 digs for a double-double for Battle.Hayley Foster (13), Audrey Chapman (18) and Allison Smith (16) all finished in double-digit digs for Battle.Ridgeview 3, Lee High 1BEN HUR — The Lady Wolfpack got a trio of double-doubles from Makinley Owens, Caiti Hill and Leah Sutherland in a Mountain 7 win over Lee High 25-13, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16.Owens finished with 26 assists and 11 digs while Hill had 13 kills and 24 digs.Sutherland notched 12 kills and 10 digs while Braelynn Strouth finished with 23 digs. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports J.I. Burton 3, Thomas Walker 1EWING — After dropping the first set, the Lady Raiders stormed back to win the next three and take a key Cumberland District matchup, 20-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13.Rehgan Sensabaugh had a big night for Burton, leading the way with 18 kills and four aces. Chloe Branham also had 10 kills for the Lady Raiders.Kylee Sturgill had a double-double of 10 digs and 22 assists for Burton.Patricia Bigge notched 16 kills to lead Thomas Walker while Macee Collins and Karlie Jones each had nine digs for the Lady Pioneers.Cross countryBRISTOL, Va. — Abingdon swept the team titles on Wednesday at the annual Don Cumbow Invitational on the grounds of the historic Sugar Hollow Park three-mile course.Abingdon senior Makaleigh Jessee won her second straight meet title with a time of 18:50.3 while Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy was second in 19:04.9. The Lady Falcons tallied a low score of 18 points.Union’s Dorian Almer won a thrilling race at the end, beating out Castlewood senior Adam Gibson in the final 50 yards of the race and crossed with a time of 16:35.9. Gibson was second in 16:36.8.Abingdon’s winning score of 29 points was spearheaded by senior Bramley Childress’ third-place finish in 17:20.4.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Double-double Assist Dig Sport Volleyball Abingdon Union Score Title Recommended for you ON AIR