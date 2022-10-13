volleyball image

BIG STONE GAP — Brooke Bailey paired 30 assists with 11 digs Thursday night, helping Union turn back Abingdon 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-19) in a Mountain 7 District volleyball match.

Isabella Blagg accumulated 13 kills and nine digs for the Lady Bears, whose record improved to 23-1 (10-0 Mountain 7). Gracie Gibson generated 18 digs while Jordan Shuler had nine digs to go with eight kills.

