BIG STONE GAP — Brooke Bailey paired 30 assists with 11 digs Thursday night, helping Union turn back Abingdon 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-19) in a Mountain 7 District volleyball match.
Isabella Blagg accumulated 13 kills and nine digs for the Lady Bears, whose record improved to 23-1 (10-0 Mountain 7). Gracie Gibson generated 18 digs while Jordan Shuler had nine digs to go with eight kills.
Also for Union, it was Gracy McKinney notching 11 digs and three ages. Olivia Light put down eight kills.
The Lady Falcons (9-12, 5-5) were paced by Gracie Statzer (19 kills), Ella Kiser (15 assists, nine kills) and Riley Cvetkovski (13 digs).
Wise Central 3, Lee High 0
JONESVILLE — Emilee Mullins produced a double-double, Emma McAmis did the same and Wise Central prevailed 27-25, 25-14, 25-15 in Mountain 7 play.
Mullins passed out 29 assists to go with her 16 digs. As for McAmis, she put her name on 18 kills and 22 digs.
Sophie Fleming contributed 11 digs to the winning output, which included Amber Youmessi’s seven total blocks. Abbie Jordan chimed in with seven kills and six digs.
Showing the way for the Lady Generals were Makayla Carr (23 digs), Chloe Calton (10 digs, seven kills) and Blair Calton (14 assists).
Twin Springs 3, Castlewood 1
CASTLEWOOD — Thwarting Cumberland District foe Castlewood 25-18, 18-25, 25-19 and 25-20, the Lady Titans were propelled by big numbers from Ryleigh Gillenwater (28 digs, 11 kills, five aces) and Kaylee Keith (17 assists, 11 digs, six kills).
In the digs department for Twin Springs, Amica Dooley collected 19, Abbie Taylor 18 and Mary Pascual 16.
The Lady Blue Devils got 10 kills from Macee Lasley and 16 assists out of Madison Sutherland. Anna Summers turned in a six-kill effort.
Eastside 3, Rye Cove 1
COEBURN — Taylor Clay and Braelyn Hall excelled as the Lady Spartans pinned a 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 loss on Rye Cove.
Clay racked up 24 digs and 16 kills while Hall combined 21 assists with 16 digs. Also proving productive for Eastside was Reagan McCoy, who authored 11 kills.
For the Lady Eagles, Emma Gibson amassed 17 digs, 17 service points, 11 assists and seven kills. Logging 17 assists, Alidia Kern also supplied 11 digs.
Additional Rye Cove headliners were Naquila Harless (33 digs, eight assists), Abby Lewis (20 digs), Madeline Love (13 kills, six digs) and Gracie Turner (14 kills).
FOOTBALL
Graham 49, Virginia High 21
BRISTOL — Jamel Floyd logged 24 rushes for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a game Graham put away late.
The Bearcats were within seven points — 28-21 — after Dante Worley caught a 42-yard Brody Jones scoring pass to open fourth-quarter scoring.
The G-Men, however, retaliated with three straight touchdowns, including Gage Sawyer’s 76-yard interception return.
Attempting only one pass, Graham rushed for all 435 of its offensive yards. Sean Hughes accounted for 140 on 21 attempts, and he had three touchdowns.
Jones was 13 of 19 passing for 158 yards and a pair of TDs — both to Worley. Prince Poku handed Virginia High an early lead by scoring on a 70-yard fumble return.
Greeneville 51, Sullivan East 0
BLUFF CITY — Brady Quillen completed 6 of 7 passes, three of them for first-quarter touchdowns, in fueling top-ranked Greeneville to a 51-0 rout of Region 1-4A foe Sullivan East.
Quillen totaled 205 yards through the air, then backup Corbin Cannon went 6 of 9 for 128 yards and a score. Adjatay Dabbs made four receptions for 166 yards and the game’s first two TDs, which covered 60 and 48 yards.
Greeneville’s ground game was just as healthy, evidenced by Damien Short’s 6-carry, 122-yard showing. His 66-yard scoring romp was followed by a 38-yard Quillen to Mason Laws score, capping a 28-0 opening period.
The Devils (9-0, 5-0 region) outgained the Patriots 586-138 in total offense. Drake Fisher hit on 15 of 27 throws for 103 yards for East (3-6, 0-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
University High 3, Chuckey-Doak 1
AFTON — University High’s time finally arrived.
Having fallen to Chuckey-Doak in five consecutive District 1-A tournament finals, the Lady Bucs solved the Black Knights 3-1 for this year’s crown.
The Lady Knights (12-2-2) lost just once in 15 regular-season matches. Furthermore, they twice shut out UH, prevailing 1-0 before picking up a 5-0 decision in late September.
On this occasion, however, the Lady Bucs (11-3-2) stepped to the fore. They get the job done behind two Carmen Ellis goals and Shannon Willard’s seven saves.
Blake Johnson provided a goal for UH, which captured its first district postseason title since topping Elizabethton in 2016 (1-A/AA).
Both the Bucs and Knights advance to next week’s regional play.
Greeneville 5, Tennessee High 0
GREENEVILLE — Tanna Bookhammer knocked in a pair of goals to lead Greeneville to a 5-0 defeat of Tennessee High in the District 1-AA final.
The Lady Greene Devils put the Vikings away when Anne Marie Konieczny and Abi Kate Moore converted in the 48th and 49th minutes, doubling what had been a 2-0 halftime advantage.