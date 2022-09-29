NICKELSVILLE — The Lady Titans tightened the volleyball race in the Cumberland District by taking a 25-20, 17-25, 28-26, 25-10 win over J.I. Burton.
Twin Springs (7-6, 2-2) got 12 kills and 19 digs from Ryleigh Gillenwater, while Kaylee Keith finished with 18 assists.
The Lady Titans had a big night defensively. Mary Pascual had 19 digs, Abbie Taylor had 13 and Amica Dooley finished with 10.
Kenzi Gillenwater also had five blocks.
Reagan Sensabaugh finished with 10 kills, while Kylee Sturgill had 18 assists for the Lady Raiders (5-2, 4-1).
Gate City 3, Abingdon 0
GATE CITY — Makayla Bays recorded 15 kills and 12 digs, along with four blocks and five service aces Thursday to help Gate City to a 25-6, 26-24, 25-16 Mountain 7 District win over Abingdon.
Peyton Taylor had 29 assists and 16 digs for the Lady Blue Devils (13-5, 6-1), while Madeline Greear added eight kills and Georgia Griffis finished with 10 digs.
Abingdon (7-10, 3-4) got 11 kills, eight digs and three blocks from Gracie Statzer, while Ella Kiser recorded eight assists and 11 digs and Riley Cvetkovski had 14 digs.
UNION 3, LEE HIGH 0
BEN HUR — The Lady Bears held onto the top spot in the Mountain 7 District standings with a 25-5, 25-18, 25-15 district sweep of Lee High.
Jordan Shuler finished with 13 kills and 12 digs for Union (20-1, 7-0), while Isabella Blagg had 12 kills and eight digs.
The Lady Bears also got 30 assists from Brooke Bailey and 11 digs and five service aces from Gracie Gibson.
RYE COVE 3, THOMAS WALKER 1
RYE COVE — Madeline Love knocked down 17 kills and Gracie Turner added nine as the Lady Eagles took a 25-20, 25-22, 26-28, 25-12 Cumberland District win.
Emma Gibson had 12 assists to go along with eight kills and eight digs for Rye Cove (3-11, 2-3).
Rye Cove also got 22 digs and 11 assists from Naquilla Harless and 16 digs from Abby Lewis.
Thomas Walker (6-9, 2-3) got 11 kills from Patricia Bigge, 14 assists from Taylor Epperly and 10 digs from Kali Woods.
EASTSIDE 3, CASTLEWOOD 0
COEBURN — The Lady Spartans moved into a first-place tie with J.I. Burton in the Cumberland District with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 win over Castlewood.
Braelyn Hall finished with eight kills, 14 assists and seven digs for Eastside (8-10, 4-1), while Taylor had seven kills and 10 digs.
Karly Maxfield had 10 assists for Castlewood (5-8, 0-4).
RIDGEVIEW 3, WISE CENTRAL 1
CLINTWOOD — The Wolfpack’s Caiti Hill surpassed the 1,000-career mark in digs as Ridgeview (14-7, 2-4) took a 20-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 Mountain 7 District win over Wise Central.
Hill finished the night with 30 digs and added 11 kills.
Ridgeview also got 15 kills, 11 digs and four blocks from Leah Sutherland, 13 kills and six blocks from Tsega Mullins, 41 assists and 23 digs from Makinley Owens and 33 digs and nine kills from Braelynn Strouth.
Emmah McAmis finished with 17 kills and 25 digs for the Lady Warriors (10-9, 2-5).
Central also got 31 assists and 18 digs from Emilee Mullins, 21 digs from Sophie Fleming, 17 digs from Emma Ramsey and 11 digs from Chloe Wells.
FOOTBALL
Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi 20
ERWIN — Chuckey-Doak quarterback Cayden Tullock threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns as the Black Knights rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Unicoi County at Gentry Stadium.
Tullock threw a quick-out to Isaiah Treadway for a 94-yard touchdown and then took advantage of one-on-one coverage to hit Rio Little for a 70-yard touchdown as the Knights took the lead early in the fourth quarter.
Two rushing touchdowns by Brasen Murvin put the finishing touches on 28 unanswered points and the victory.