Lady Blue Devils sweep past Abingdon, Twin Springs upends Lady Raiders

Twin Springs junior Madison Wallace goes up for a kill in Thursday’s match against J.I. Burton.

 KILGORE PHOTOGRAPHY

NICKELSVILLE — The Lady Titans tightened the volleyball race in the Cumberland District by taking a 25-20, 17-25, 28-26, 25-10 win over J.I. Burton.

Twin Springs (7-6, 2-2) got 12 kills and 19 digs from Ryleigh Gillenwater, while Kaylee Keith finished with 18 assists.

