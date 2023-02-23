GRUNDY, Va. — Even by postseason standards, it was no ordinary night for the J.I. Burton girls basketball team.
Far from it.
Behind 15 points from Taylor Phipps, the Lady Black Raiders claimed a 43-40 overtime win at the expense of three-time defending state champion Honaker in Thursday’s Region 1D semifinals at Riverview Elementary.
J.I. Burton will play Eastside, which stopped Twin Valley 58-44 in the other semifinal, for the championship trophy on Saturday at Lebanon High School. Both teams are guaranteed a place in the Class 1 state quarterfinals.
Anyah Hollinger played a key role for the Lady Knights, tossing in 12 points. Rehgan Sensabaugh added eight.
Kalli Miller had 14 points with Alayna McNulty scoring 13 for the Lady Tigers, who trailed by five points (24-19) following a 9-4 J.I. Burton third quarter. The two teams went to overtime tied at 36.
Taylor Clay held the hot hand for Eastside, filling the nets for 29 points. The Lady Spartans, who trailed 31-22 at halftime, got eight points from Reagan McCoy.
Haylee Moore totaled 18 points for the Lady Panthers. Morgan Lester scored eight.
Tri-Cities Christian 60, J. Frank White 25
HARROGATE — With Faith Greene racking up 18 points, eight rebounds and six steals, the Lady Eagles capped a successful regular season with a victorious romp.
Netting 12 points for Tri-Cities (14-4) was Michaela Dixon. Grace Williams paired seven rebounds with four steals, Savannah Barb had six boards to go with five thefts and Cianna McCready chipped in eight points.
Taylor Kohlmeyer authored a 16-point performance to pace the Lady Knights.
Next for Tri-Cities is next week’s National Association of Christian Athletics tournament in Dayton, Tenn.
BOYS
Twin Springs 74, Grundy 41
GRUNDY, Va. — The Titans didn’t come up small in the Region 1D boys semifinals. They breezed to victory on the strength of 53 combined points from Connor Lane and Bradley Owens.
Lane piled up 28 points, accounting for 20 of those before halftime. Owens, who canned six 3-pointers, had achieved his output by the end of three quarters.
Connor Hughes had eight points for Twin Springs, which meets Honaker in Saturday’s championship at Lebanon before prepping for the state quarterfinals.
Grundy’s Caleb Conaway hit for 11 points. Jonah Looney tallied 10.
Honaker 55, Eastside 34
GRUNDY, Va. — Failing to gain much traction on the offensive end of the floor, the Spartans were unable to advance.
With Aiden Lowe pitching in 16 points, Gavin Whitt scoring 14 and Peyton Musick contributing 11, Honaker handily won the Region 1D semifinal — pulling away after halftime.
Eastside, which stood within eight points (26-18) at intermission, was topped by Eli McCoy’s 15 points.