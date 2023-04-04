BLOUNTVILLE — Drew Hoover struck out eight batters and allowed just two hits over five shutout innings as West Ridge downed David Crockett 10-0 in a Big 5 Conference baseball matchup for a second straight day.

Hoover helped his cause by going 2-for-3 at the plate. Will Harris also had a 2-for-3 day, while lead-off Carson Tate scored three runs.

