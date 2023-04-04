BLOUNTVILLE — Drew Hoover struck out eight batters and allowed just two hits over five shutout innings as West Ridge downed David Crockett 10-0 in a Big 5 Conference baseball matchup for a second straight day.
Hoover helped his cause by going 2-for-3 at the plate. Will Harris also had a 2-for-3 day, while lead-off Carson Tate scored three runs.
Jake Fox and Nate Walters had hits for the Pioneers.
Dobyns-Bennett 2, Ft. Dorchester, S.C. 1
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Cade Maynor pitched six strong innings, holding on at the end with runners on first and second for the Indians’ victory. He finished with six strikeouts against six hits and three walks.
Andrew Reilly led Dobyns-Bennett with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate. Will Ritz drove what proved to be the winning run in the fourth inning.
Tennessee High 9, Volunteer 3
CHURCH HILL — Andrew Dingus went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead the Vikings over the Falcons.
Ashton Leonard, working from the lead-off spot, had two hits and scored four times. Gage Graziano had a pair of RBIs and Payne Ladd had eight strikeouts on the mound.
Connor Haynes and Gavin Hickernell each had two hits for Volunteer.
Elizabethton 11, Grainger 1
ELIZABETHTON — The Cyclones scored eight runs in the fourth inning in the mercy-rule win over the Grizzlies.
Bryson Rowland was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Jackson Buckles ended 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Peyton Johnson allowed just one hit over five innings and had seven strikeouts for the win.
Sullivan East 3, Unicoi County 2
ERWIN — Jonathan Beach dented a RBI double to score Ethan Waters in the top of the 10th inning, sending the Patriots past the Blue Devils.
Beach was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Waters scored twice. Corbin Dickenson and Andrew Delph combined for 15 strikeouts.
Tanner Berry was 3-for-5 to lead Unicoi County. Brayden Hendrickson and Kolby Jones each had two hits.
Cherokee 6, Claiborne 4
ROGERSVILLE — Lead-off batter Jake Elliott went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs as the Chiefs bested the Bulldogs.
Cole Putnal, Brady Leroy and Clay Wagoner all finished 2-for-3 as well, while Will Price scored two runs.
Tyler Holt had two hits to lead Claiborne.
Hancock County 5, Twin Springs 4
Twin Springs 7, Hancock County 1
NICKELSVILLE — The Titans rallied with three runs in the final inning, but came up short against the Indians in the first game of a doubleheader.
William Farmer was 2-for-3 to lead the Twin Springs offense. Chase Daugherty had nine strikeouts and gave up just one earned run in a hard-luck loss.
Farmer scored three runs and drove in two in the nightcap. Daugherty had two hits and two RBIs. Caden Hall finished with 10 strikeouts.
John Battle 12, Union 0
BRISTOL — Evan Hankins fanned 12 batters in a five-inning no-hitter for the Trojans. Porter Gobble had five RBIs, while Elijah Childress was 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
Abingdon 8, Wise Central 2
WISE — Jack Ferguson, Landon Turman and Luke Bedwell each had two RBIs as the Falcons defeated the Warriors. Jett Humphries had eight strikeouts and scattered seven hits over a complete game.
Casey Dotson had two hits to lead Wise Central.
Lee High 7, Ridgeview 3
BEN HUR — Caleb Leonard hit two doubles and drove in three runs as the Generals marched past the Wolfpack.
Chandler Mullins had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored and Taft Aldridge finished with two hits. Mullins picked up the win on the mound with 10 strikeouts. Austin Rose provided a two-run home run for Ridgeview.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 10, Science Hill 0
Kayleigh Quesinberry finished with a no-hitter as the Lady ’Blazers dominated Tuesday’s Big 5 Conference softball showdown at Metro-Kiwanis Park.
Quesinberry had three strikeouts and just two walks, trusting the defense behind her.
Ava Saul added power at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kyleigh Bacon, Maci Masters, Anna Richardson and Lilly Walters all had two hits.
Daniel Boone accumulated 13 hits overall.
Unicoi County 14, Sullivan East 3
ERWIN — Belting a second-inning grand slam and a third-inning solo home run, Keri Huskins would finish with six RBIs for the Lady Blue Devils. Huskins was 3-for-3 on the day.
Kendell Hensley added a solo home run and RBI double.
Laurel Osborne had two hits, two RBIs and scored three times. Cami Peterson also had two hits, in addition to getting the win in the circle.
Nine of Unicoi’s 13 hits were for extra bases.
Katie Botts drove in two runs and Keelye Fields was 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Patriots.
Gate City 9, Elizabethton 2
GATE CITY — The Lady Devils scored four runs in the second inning and three in the fifth to get the best of the Lady Cyclones.
Ada Gillenwater was 3-for-3 with three runs scored. KK Baker had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Tori Fansler had two hits and drove in two runs. Kady Davidson and Rylee Blevins also finished with two hits.
Lauren Monroe gave up four hits in a complete seven-inning game.
Kenidy Harris was the leader for Elizabethton with two hits.
Abingdon 8, Wise Central 5
ABINGDON — Breena Green was 3-for-4 with five RBIs to lead the Lady Falcons over the Lady Warriors.
John Battle 10, Union 1
BIG STONE GAP — Jordan Roulett-Wheeler starred in the circle with seven strikeouts and at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run and four runs scored.
Saylor Baldwin also homered and finished with three RBIs. Hannah Mullins and Aliyah Davidson each had two hits for Union.
Ridgeview 4, Lee High 3
CLINTWOOD — Caiti Hill had a complete game with 10 strikeouts. Maggie Grant and Hill had hits to put the Wolfpack past the Lady Generals.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 6, Richlands 1
GATE CITY — Sam Castell scored two goals, while Walker Hillman finished with a goal and two assists as the Blue Devils romped past the Blue Tornado.
Mason Baker and Jacob Taylor also netted goals, while the other Gate City score came on an own goal. Caiden Banks finished with two assists, while goalkeepers Ryland Mullins and Bryson Smith combined for 10 saves.
Science Hill 3, David Crockett 2
Isaiah Neal scored all three Science Hill goals as the Hilltoppers rallied from a 2-1 deficit to down the Pioneers.
Lucas Trull, Benji Augustine and Noah Davis assisted on the goals as Science Hill took the lead with 10 minutes left.
Diego Silva scored Crockett’s from Emanuel Ruiz. The Pioneers Jael Rodriguez scored off a corner kick from Cole Stophel.
Daniel Boone 7, West Ridge 1
Pere Corral netted two goals, while Caleb Mason, Isaac Lizotte, Angel Gongora, Bryon Rojas and Damian Meja each accounted for one in the Trailblazers’ victory.
Kayden Puck scored the Wolves’ lone goal on a free kick.
Elizabethton 3, Tennessee High 0
BRISTOL — Riley Vernon scored two goals and Dawson May netted the other one in the Cyclones’ win over the Vikings.
Drake Teague and Will Churchill had assists, while Mason Williams was in goal for the shutout.
Unicoi County 4, Volunteer 1
CHURCH HILL — Caleb Pelaez booted in two goals in the Blue Devils’ win over the Falcons. Keilet Rodriguez had a goal and an assist, while Ivan Luquin netted the other goal.
Cruz Mora and Jose Lopez had assists with Zeke Campbell in goal for the win.
Cameron Cox scored for Volunteer with Ethan Lukens on the assist.
Greeneville 9, Sullivan East 0
BLUFF CITY — The Greene Devils had nine players score in the win over the Patriots. Tanner Myers and Alden Wakefield were in goal for the clean sheet.
GIRLS SOCCER
Richlands 3, Gate City 0
GATE CITY — Ansley Trivette scored two goals and Addy Lane Queen had one in the Lady Wolfpack’s win over the Lady Devils.
Union 4, John Battle 1
BRISTOL — Isabella Blagg had two goals and an assist to lead the Lady Bears over the Lady Trojans. Gracyn McKinney and Emma Hemphill scored other goals with a pair of assists from Jordan Shuler.