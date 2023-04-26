CHURCH HILL — With pitcher Conner Haynes going the distance on Wednesday, Volunteer upset second-place Elizabethton 3-0 for its second Upper Lakes Conference baseball win of the year.
Yielding five hits, Haynes registered three strikeouts against a pair of walks.
Gavin Hickernell tripled and scored a run for Volunteer. Teammates Titus Stovall and Austin Williams each added a hit and an RBI.
For the Cyclones, it was Kaleb Hambrick going 2-for-2.
Starting pitcher Connor Edmundson absorbed the loss after blanking the Falcons for four innings. He was relieved with one out in the sixth.
Dobyns-Bennett 11 David Crockett 6
JONESBOROUGH — Tegan Begley had a two-run home run and later a two-run double to lead the Indians over the Pioneers.
Will Ritz had two hits and three runs while D-B teammate Mason Kerkhoff coupled two hits with two RBIs. Andrew Reilly also drove in two runs and Tanner Kilgore had two hits.
Jake Fox had two hits and drove in two runs to lead Crockett. Isaac Cook and Ronnie Hall also finished with two hits.
Eastside 17, Twin Springs 4
NICKLESVILLE — Off to the races with an eight-run first, the Spartans polished off a victory in five innings.
Eli McCoy went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI for Eastside. Having a 2-for-3 day of his own was Christopher Steele, who scored twice and drove in two runs.
Will Johnson and Jeremy Sexton each contributed two RBIs to the victory, which included winning pitcher Jaxsyn Collins recording four strikeouts over three innings. Collins allowed one run.
Leading the Titans were Ryan Horne and Will Farmer with two hits apiece.
Horne doubled, tripled and tallied three RBIs.
Providence Academy 15 John Battle 5
JOHNSON CITY — Nathan Eisfelder homered and doubled en route to a 3-for-3, 4-RBI performance. He also accounted for three runs as the Knights run-ruled John Battle in five innings.
Eisfelder went deep in the second inning, when Providence erupted for nine runs. The Knights homered two more times on the day with Lucas Belcher going deep in the third and Aidan Sproles doing the same an inning later.
Providence totaled 13 hits, getting two each from Sproles (2 runs, 2 RBIs), Belcher (2 runs, 2 RBIs), Tine Bowman (2 RBIs) and Rinaldo Matti. Caleb Cross contributed a pair of RBIs. One of five Knights pitchers to collect three outs, Belcher picked up the win by tossing a scoreless second inning.
John Battle’s Broadie Bailey finished 1-for-2 with two runs, two RBIs and a base on balls.
Tennessee High 11, University High 1
BRISTOL — Rylan Henard and Andrew Dingus each drove in three runs as the Vikings downed the Bucs.
Brayln Price had a triple and drove in two runs, while Evan Mutter contributed a solo home run.
Henard and Price combined for a four-hit shutout over five innings. Garrett Gentry went 2-for-3 to lead University High.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 5, Dobyns-Bennett 1
KINGSPORT — Riley Croley had two doubles and drove in two runs as the Lady Trailblazers garnered their 11th straight win.
Maci Masters and Kyleigh Bacon each went 2-for-4, and Kaylea Osbourne gave up just two hits over seven innings.
D-B’s Haley Porter belted a solo home run in the final inning.
West Ridge 11, Sullivan East 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Lily Frazier went 3-for-3, homered and drove in three runs.
Katelyn Jamison deposited a three-run home run over the center-field fence. Madison Chapman had two hits, two RBIs and a pair of runs while Natalie Moore finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Miranda Henley stayed in command with a two-hit shutout in the five-inning game.
Rye Cove 15, Thomas Walker 1
CLINCHPORT — While Sara Byrd, Rheagan Waldon and Maddy Wood combined for nine of Rye Cove’s 17 hits, Kenzi Hood racked up nine strikeouts in a five-inning affair.
Byrd went 3-for-3, knocked in three runs and scored twice. Also going 3-for-3 was Waldon, who added three runs and a walk. Wood doubled and accounted for two runs in a 3-for-4 showing.
Other key offensive performers were Eden Muncy (2-for-3, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 walk), Gracie Turner (2-for-4, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Hood (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Gracie Byrd (2 RBIs).
Hood limited the Lady Pioneers to three hits, walking none.
Elizabethton 3, John Battle 2 Elizabethton 7, John Battle 3
ELIZABETHTON — Ember Jensen socked a two-run double to lead the Lady Cyclones in Game 1.
Lilly McDuffie allowed just four hits and one walk over seven innings.
Parker Elton had two hits, including a solo home run, to lead the Lady Trojans. Saylor Baldwin went 2-for-3.
In the nightcap, Lela Byrd piled up 14 strikeouts and yielded just two earned runs in a complete-game victory. She also smacked a three-run homer in a four-run Elizabethton fourth inning.
Byrd and Sadie Williams both produced three RBIs, and Lady Cyclone leadoff batter Maely Ingram went 2-for-3. Williams got Elizabethton going with a two-run, first-inning double.