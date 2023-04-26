Prep Roundup logo

CHURCH HILL — With pitcher Conner Haynes going the distance on Wednesday, Volunteer upset second-place Elizabethton 3-0 for its second Upper Lakes Conference baseball win of the year.

Yielding five hits, Haynes registered three strikeouts against a pair of walks.

