NEWPORT — The Fighting Cocks were led by Kyler Hayes’ 16-point performance in a 55-52 victory over West Ridge on Tuesday night.
Brazen Stewart deposited 14 points and Ethan Fine 10 into the winning effort.
The Wolves, who had the upper hand at halftime (25-22 lead), were topped by Wade Witcher with 16 points, including the 1,000th point of his career. Dawson Arnold collected 10 while Houston Sherfey finished with nine.
Cocke County tilted the game in its favor with a 17-9 third quarter.
TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN, 55 SULLIVAN EAST 50
BLUFF CITY — Lofton Looney tossed in 14 points, Seth Britton added 13 and Tri-Cities Christian upended Sullivan East 55-50 in the first game for both teams Monday night.
Tri-Cities, who fought off the Patriots after holding a 16-point lead (45-29) going into the fourth quarter, also got 10-point showings from Abraham Gewelke and Josiah Dixon.
Leading the way for East was Drake Fisher with 16 points and Corbin Laisure, who totaled 15. Mason Tate contributed 11.
Girls
COCKE COUNTY 66, WEST RIDGE 64
NEWPORT — A 25-13 second quarter put the Lady Wolves up 32-26, but Cocke County won out in the end.
Spearheading the Lady Red were Paige Niethammer with 16 points and Blake Clevenger, who totaled 15. Celeste McNealy recorded 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Allie Reilly hit for 14 points to lead West Ridge, which got 10 points from both Fallon Taylor and Faith Greene. Taylor complemented her scoring total with nine rebounds.
Rachel Niebruegge was good for nine assists and four steals. Lillian Bates chipped in nine points.
SCIENCE HILL 68, VOLUNTEER 48
CHURCH HILL — Lexi Greene and Kierra Whitney each hit for 20 points as Science Hill captured a victory over Volunteer in a season-opening contest.
Sophia Stevens added nine points in the matinee contest played in front of the Volunteer student body.
Veda Barton had a team-best 20 points for the Lady Falcons. Kendra Huff came through with eight points.
CLOUDLAND 59, SULLIVAN EAST 52
BLUFF CITY — Keyed by a strong second quarter, Cloudland knocked off Sullivan East as both teams got their seasons underway.
Down 13-9 at the close of the opening period, the Lady Highlanders turned the tables with an 18-7 second. Ella Benfield paced a balanced Cloudland attack with 12 points while Katie Baldwin and Saharra McKinney both accounted for 10.
Jenna Hare pumped in 24 points and moved into third place on Sullivan East’s all-time scoring list with 1,784. She passed Melissa Ervin, who accumulated 1,753.
Asia Cairns scored 14 for the Lady Patriots.
DOBYNS-BENNETT 56, SULLIVAN EAST 37
BLUFF CITY — Behind 16 points from Payton Moore, the Lady Indians posted a season-opening victory over Sullivan East.
The Lady Indians’ Caroline Hill collected 15 points and Hannah Frye 12.
Jenna Hare had 13 points and Kylie Hurley 11 for East (0-2), which kept the game close for two quarters.
D-B outscored the Lady Patriots 32-13 after halftime.