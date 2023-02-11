BIG STONE GAP — In front of a packed and rowdy house at the Bear Den on Saturday, Union junior wrestling sensation Thomas Potter put on a show for the home fans in the Region 2D championships.

Potter’s dominating win over Virginia High's Thomas Bernard in the 165-pound weight class helped Union claim a second consecutive regional team title. The Bears outpointed runner-up John Battle 232-187.5.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you