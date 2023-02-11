BIG STONE GAP — In front of a packed and rowdy house at the Bear Den on Saturday, Union junior wrestling sensation Thomas Potter put on a show for the home fans in the Region 2D championships.
Potter’s dominating win over Virginia High's Thomas Bernard in the 165-pound weight class helped Union claim a second consecutive regional team title. The Bears outpointed runner-up John Battle 232-187.5.
The top two finishers plus the winner of the third-place match advanced to next week’s VHSL Class 2 championships at the Salem Civic Center.
During Potter’s semifinal match against Tazewell's Isaac Muncy, he purposely let Muncy escape a couple of times to try to gain practice — like a cat playing with its prey before going in for the kill. Potter eventually won by pin while up 12-5.
In the finals, Potter pinned Bernard 1:56 into the match and had a comfortable 13-1 lead before deciding it was time to finish it.
“They were good opponents, but I was just going out there and working on everything that I could,” Potter said. “I wanted to get as much time on the mat and as many points as I could.”
Potter, who earned NHSCA All-America honors last season as a sophomore, is a heavy favorite to defend his state championship next week for the third straight year. He improved his season record to 40-3 and his sparkling career mark to 94-3.
“I’ve tried to work hard all season with my teammates Brayden Mosier and Johnny Satterfield,” Potter said. “I’m trying to work back to a state title as an individual and as a team. We lost our 106 (wrestler) right before districts, so everyone has had to step it up.”
Satterfield — wrestling at 175 — also racked up a gold medal, downing Connor Cole of Richlands early in the first round. The senior pinned Cole 1:15 into the match.
“This was really two tough districts coming together and I think the Mountain 7 is just a bit stronger,” Satterfield said. “This is pretty big to win another region title from when we started and had six kids in the program and were lucky to get a pin. It’s huge and it means a lot for the community.”
Satterfield, after finishing third in the state the past three seasons, is eager for another shot at the gold.
“I’ve been a match short three years in a row,” said Satterfield, who is 44-2 this season and 137-29 overall. “I feel pretty positive about not only myself but everyone else to go up there and win a few matches.”
Two early third-place matches proved key in Union's win.
Christian Fannon took a 6-4 decision over Battle’s Davis Pittman at 113, getting a takedown in the final seven seconds. Bryce Ramey at 126 used a last-second escape to beat Virginia High’s Mason Harrington by a 4-3 decision.
The Trojans won only one consolation match. Douglas Blevins pinned Graham’s Jared Lawson 1:51 into their 175-pound match.
Union’s Emil Schenck was named coach of the year.
OTHER CHAMPIONS
Virginia High’s Kenaz Davis was named wrestler of the year after winning a thriller at the 144 class. Davis edged Wise Central’s Landon Davis 9-7 in overtime.
Battle’s Owen Almany pinned Wise Central’s Evan Brinkley in a mere 15 seconds to win at 106.
Canaan Spears (120) pinned Battle’s Ryan Spates in 49 seconds.
In one of the best bouts of the day, Battle’s Noah Sills won a thriller at 190 by beating Union’s Izaak Hall in the third overtime on a 3-2 tiebreaker.
Union's Zach Hall claimed home gold at 215 with a 6-3 decision over Central’s Luke Josey.
Central’s Brady Sturgill pinned Union’s Connor Clendenon in the second period for the 285 title.