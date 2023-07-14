BRISTOL, Tenn. — Jimmy Phipps’ passing numbers might be about as deceptive as Tennessee High’s offense.
His throwing stats from last season might not be eye-catching, likely because the Vikings ran the ball 75% of the time. And the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Phipps did a lot of running himself.
In fact, the quarterback led Tennessee High with nine rushing touchdowns last season, tying for the lead in carries (62) and tying for second in rushing yards (315). And that came on top of his 462 yards and two touchdowns passing whenever he did sling it.
“(Offensive coordinator) Jesse Taylor has done a great job with him,” second-year Vikings head coach Josh Holt said. “Jimmy improved everywhere. He can set the whole offense, tell everybody where to go, knows where to place the ball, when to place it, how to get it there against whatever coverages … very high-character kid. He’s great in the classroom and he’s a leader on the field.”
Phipps helped the Vikings improve their win total in 2022 from three to five, returning to the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs.
Thursday’s 7-on-7 at Dobyns-Bennett allowed Phipps to display his arm, often on rollouts.
Phipps might have found a new favorite target in Virginia High transfer Donnie Thomas. The senior wide receiver grabbed multiple touchdown passes, including a one-hander.
“He’s been a good addition,” Holt said. “He works hard, he’s strong, great hands, fits in well, and he’s a ‘yes sir, no sir’ guy.”
GROUND ATTACK IS BACK
Even more good news for the Vikings, who model their hybrid spread offense after Coastal Carolina: All four players who hit the 300-yard rushing mark last season have returned.
Seniors Josh Green (5-9, 172) and Josh Bell (5-9, 195) both toted the pigskin 62 times and scored five TDs last fall — Green leading THS with 490 yards and Bell gaining 315. Turner Elliott (6-0, 185) amassed 300 yards on 48 carries his sophomore year.
“We’re fortunate to have those guys,” Holt said. “They could play anywhere on the field … we’re going to spread the ball around, not like a single- horse show.”
The Vikings aim for not only a higher finish in the Region 1-5A standings but also their first playoff victory since 2018 this season.
UP NEXT
Tennessee High opens the year by hosting Greeneville at the Stone Castle on Aug. 18.