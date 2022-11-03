COEBURN — Patrick Henry dominated play at the net behind the dominating performance of Avery Maiden Thursday in the Region 1D volleyball semifinals.

Maiden racked up 28 kills and 12 digs for the Lady Rebels (20-9) and Lauren Stauffer added 16 kills and 13 digs on the way to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-8 regional semifinal win over Eastside at Eastside.

