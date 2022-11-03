COEBURN — Patrick Henry dominated play at the net behind the dominating performance of Avery Maiden Thursday in the Region 1D volleyball semifinals.
Maiden racked up 28 kills and 12 digs for the Lady Rebels (20-9) and Lauren Stauffer added 16 kills and 13 digs on the way to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-8 regional semifinal win over Eastside at Eastside.
Patrick Henry advances to Tuesday’s Region 1D championship match against fellow Hogoheegee District member and defending regional champion Chilhowie.
The Lady Warriors earned a spot in the championship match with a 25-22, 13-25, 25-12, 25-15 semifinal victory over Northwood.
The title match will be played at a neutral site yet to be determined.
STRONG AT THE NET
Patrick Henry coach Pam Newberry was happy with Maiden’s play and the play of her entire squad in Thursday’s win.
“She had a great night tonight. I mean everybody did,” Newberry said. “We really supported each other and really executed what we’ve been working on.”
The Lady Rebels were strong in their serve-receive and passing game, which Newberry said was the key to having a strong game up front.
“We executed and we passed really well because we can’t have offense without it,” the coach said. “No matter how good (Maiden) is, if we don’t have everything else around her it doesn’t work.”
Maiden left an impression on Eastside.
“We just couldn’t stop her,” Lady Spartans coach Brianne Bailey said. “Our goal was to score as many points as we possibly could when she was in the back row. It worked for a little bit, but I think we ran out of gas.”
Baleigh Belcher finished the night with 37 assists and seven digs for Patrick Henry, while Morgan Tasker finished with 11 digs.
For Eastside, Taylor Clay finished with nine kills and 17 digs, while Braelyn Hall had 14 assists and nine digs.
Eastside loses only one senior from the squad that many did not expect to be competing at the start of the season.
“I’m super-duper proud of this little team,” Bailey said. “At the beginning of the season we started out 0-5.
“I have one senior, two juniors, five sophomores and six freshmen. We’re super young. For us to come out and compete the way we did at the end of the season, it makes me excited for next year.”