KINGSPORT — It’s not everyday that a career record is approached at a program like Dobyns-Bennett football, which is going into its 103rd season.
Going into his senior season, linebacker Branson Carswell — the team leader in tackles the last two seasons for the Indians — has a chance to break Jacob Roller’s modern-day career tackles record that stands at 358. Carswell will enter this season with 207.
“The thing that Branson does the best is he’s so smart,” sixth-year Tribe boss Joey Christian said. “He wants to study engineering in college and he’s going to be great at that. He’s so good at play diagnosis. By the time we get to Friday night after we’ve showed them Sunday through Wednesday all the film, Branson knows what’s happening before it happens. It’s uncanny sometimes and he understands what the play is.”
“I really couldn’t get to where I’ve gotten without my defensive lineman, first off,” Carswell said. “It takes a lot of heart and guts to go up there and make the tackle. I have a love for the game and even if I have a small injury, I want to go back out there and play as much as I can.”
Carswell leads an experienced group of 24 seniors for the Tribe. That group is looking to improve on last season’s first-round exit at the hands of Bearden. Included in that group is running back Brayden Simpson, who will share time in the backfield with guys like Peyton Franklin, Hayden Jobe and Tray Windham.
“It’s good to have all these skill guys coming back and we’ll use them however we need to,” Simpson said. “Even with that, we still need good lineman to make sure that we can get the ball to those guys.”
“We feel very confident in everyone that we’ve got, but especially two guys we’ve got coming back in Brayden Simpson and Peyton Franklin,” Christian said. “Everytime that the quarterback claps his hands for the snap, Brayden has a chance to score. He’s a three-time state qualifier in the hurdles and he’s certainly got some speed when he gets in the open field.”
Simpson might be one of the fastest guys on the squad, having qualified for the Class AAA state outdoor track meet three times in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.
He showed off his speed a couple of times last season, taking the pigskin for a touchdown against West Ridge 95 yards and against Greeneville in a lengthy return.
“There is a difference between football speed and track speed,” Simpson said. “Having that advantage with track speed can help guys like me be better than most others on the field.
“Having been to the state track meet three times now, coming out here on Friday nights is not really intimidating anymore. It’s all about mental fortitude.”
Carswell is no slouch when it comes to speed either. He was on the state qualifying 4x100 relay team, running a key leg for the Tribe at the sectional meet.
“Brayden and I have a strong connection and he certainly has a lot of speed on that back end of the defense,” Carswell said. “He’ll definitely save some touchdowns for us.”
Carswell is like the quarterback of the defense, directing traffic from his linebacker position and trying to blow up the play before it’s even fully developed. Christian said that he wishes that he could have a team full of kids like Carswell.
“Branson is super and you want as many Branson Carswells as you can get on a team,” Christian said. “With his speed that he showed in track, he can run and he can go find the ball sideline-to-sideline.”
“It’s awesome to have a guy like (Carswell) leading the defense,” Simpson said. “He usually makes a lot of the plays before I have to do it.”
Carswell admits he loves playing to contact and that’s why defense is so attractive to him.
“I love blowing up the play and there really is something fun about hitting people,” Carswell said. “We’ve got a big group of seniors and we’re definitely together. I’ve been with most of these guys since my freshman year and we have a strong connection.”
Though Simpson will be more of a focal point on offense, he’s going to be looked to do a lot in the defensive backfield. Christian said Simpson’s speed will be a key in him playing safety.
“That battle for the field safety is between Brayden, Tray and Tegan Begley,” Christian said. “We’ve got to find one of those guys that can also help us in the run game and be physical. Whoever it is will also have to be willing to play centerfield for us and protect against the deep ball.”