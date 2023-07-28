Brayden Simpson and Branson Carswell

Dobyns-Bennett’s Brayden Simpson (9) and Branson Carswell (4) will lead a group of 24 seniors this year on both offense and defense.

 Tanner Cook/six rivers media

KINGSPORT — It’s not everyday that a career record is approached at a program like Dobyns-Bennett football, which is going into its 103rd season.

Going into his senior season, linebacker Branson Carswell — the team leader in tackles the last two seasons for the Indians — has a chance to break Jacob Roller’s modern-day career tackles record that stands at 358. Carswell will enter this season with 207.

