LEBANON — Twin Springs senior Bradley Owens is used to taking charges, having done so 42 times last season.
None was bigger than the one with 16.9 seconds left in Saturday’s Region 1D boys basketball championship game in front of Lebanon’s sold-out Charles C. Long Gymnasium.
With Honaker down by 40-38, Aidan Lowe drove to the bucket with a look of determination when Owens stepped in his path. Lowe made the basket but was called for the offensive foul, wiping the game-tying points off the scoreboard and wiping away the Tigers' chance at the region title.
In the aftermath, Twin Springs’ Abel Dingus was fouled and Honaker coach Waylon Hart was whistled for technical foul shortly after. The Titans made 3 of 4 free throws to win 45-38 and claim a second straight regional title.
“That was the biggest one he’s ever taken, by far,” Twin Springs coach Ty Webb said of Owens’ massive defensive play. “That game could’ve gone either way. Hats off to Honaker because they played a great game and maybe we’ll see them again.”
The Titans (20-8) will play Region 1C runner-up George Wythe on either Friday or Saturday. Honaker (18-9) will play Region 1C champion Auburn.
Twin Springs overcame a tough shooting night through the first three quarters, scoring 18 points in the final period thanks in part to Owens. He led the Titans with a game-high 16 points and fellow senior Connor Lane netted 13.
Lane’s 3-pointer as time expired in the third period was a huge momentum swing, giving the Titans a lead, 27-26, for the first time since the second quarter.
The Nickelsville crew was 14-for-40 from the field but had only two turnovers in the second half.
Where Twin Springs won the game was on the defensive end, forcing nine Tiger turnovers in the final two periods and 14 for the game.
“I told the guys before the game that this was going to be all about heat and mental toughness,” Webb said. “With the style each team plays on defense, we knew it was going to be a grind. We just found a way to make enough plays at the end.”
Lowe led Honaker with 13 points and Caden Boyd had 12. The normally sharpshooting Tigers were just 2-for-16 from long range and had missed 12 straight going into the fourth quarter.
BURTON GIRLS STUN EASTSIDE
For the second time in as many games, J.I. Burton pulled off another stunning upset, knocking off Eastside 49-41 and winning its first Region D girls title since 2011 — exactly 12 years to the day.
Burton had lost to Eastside three times this season, including in last Saturday’s Cumberland District final at Virginia-Wise.
But the fourth time proved to be the charm for Lady Raiders.
“This time, I think my girls were really more relaxed,” Burton coach Terry Sturgill said. “They beat the second-best team in the state in our classification. It seems like when we saw Eastside before that we got scared. We settled down and started to play ball the fourth time.”
Burton (16-11) will play Region 1C runner-up Eastern Montgomery on either Friday or Saturday. Eastside (16-10) will play Region 1C champ Fort Chiswell.
The box-and-1 defense the Lady Raiders implemented on Azzy Hammons when Eastside’s Taylor Clay went out early in the third and fourth quarters with foul trouble worked to perfection. Eastside was just 6-for-20 in the second half, after leading by six at the break, and forced a lot of shots.
“Clay is a great player and with her being out, they had nobody to attack,” Sturgill said. “She’s an excellent player and it’s hard when someone like that goes out.”
Clay fouled out with 3:30 left in the game and the Lady Spartans mostly went cold after. Burton, however, let Eastside hang around by going 4-for-12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
“What I was worried about was free throws,” Sturgill said. “We couldn’t buy one, but we were relentless on defense. That’s really what won us the game.”
Sarah Williams led Burton with 14 points, including a key mid-range jumper with 70 seconds remaining that gave her team a two-possession lead.
Hammons led Eastside with 14 but was just 1-for-11 from the field in the second half.