West Ridge players mob Carter Osborne after he drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning of Thursday night's District 1-4A tournament game against Dobyns-Bennett at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
KINGSPORT — Carter Osborne gets to play baseball for his 18th birthday on Friday, the best present he could’ve imagined.
Osborne's career night at the plate helped extend West Ridge’s season at least one more day in the District 1-4A tournament at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. The Wolves rallied from a three-run deficit to force extra innings, where Osborne delivered the walk-off single for an 8-7 win over Dobyns-Bennett.
Facing what could’ve been the final game of his West Ridge career, Osborne went 4-for-5 with a double from the 8-hole and scored three runs.
”That was just a great team win. We really showed heart out there,” he said. “My teammate Jack Sarginger, he gave me some hitting tips and I just kind of stuck to it, put the bat on the ball.”
No kidding. And it helped the Wolves (19-8) bounce back after Wednesday’s extra-inning loss to Daniel Boone, forging a Friday rematch with the Trailblazers.
And that’s not counting the the rivalry aspect of Thursday’s walk-off win.
“I’ve got a lot of buddies over there (at D-B),” Osborne said. “We grew up with most of them, played on the same travel teams. It’s unbelievable.”
RIDGE RALLY
The Wolves trailed 6-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning. The Indians (17-16) then led 7-4 going into the bottom of the seventh when West Ridge rallied. Avery Horne’s one-out single brought one run home. And when Carson Tate flew out to right, a throwing error into the dugout allowed two runs to score and pulled the Wolves even.
Will Harris reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the eighth, and Sarginger’s base hit moved courtesy runner Carter Hibbs to third before Osborne came through with the winner.
”I don’t know that us and Boone will have any pitching left tomorrow,” West Ridge coach Michael Hoover joked. “I think today more than anything showed the balance of our conference. Any of the four teams today could have easily won.”
Sarginger’s RBI double tied the game at 1 in the second, but the Indians scored five runs before Horne singled in a run to make it 6-2 in the fourth.
Wade Witcher and Sarginger each finished 3-for-5, with Horne going 2-for-4. Drew Hoover and Carter Gibson both singled.
KILGORE’S CRUSH
Tribe senior catcher Tanner Kilgore broke the 1-1 tie in the third when he knocked a three-run homer to right. Kilgore finished 3-for-4.
Tegan Begley, who went 2-for-4, singled in the first and last runs for the Indians. Andrew Myers doubled in D-B’s fifth run before scoring himself on an error to build a 6-1 lead.
“They gave it their all, just made too many mistakes,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “The margin for error in games like this is not very big … the last two years really, we had leads and just couldn’t find a way to finish it.”
Andrew Reilly, Will Ritz and Kasey Carter all singled for D-B.
ON THE MOUND
Cade Maynor threw 6 1/3 innings for the Tribe, striking out five before Aiden Byington fanned two more.
Gibson went six innings for the Wolves, recording five strikeouts against just one walk. Tate earned the win after pitching the final two frames, allowing just two hits.
UP NEXT
West Ridge faces Daniel Boone for survival at 6 p.m. Friday, the winner advancing to the District 1-4A championship game and the Region 1-4A tournament.
Science Hill has clinched its spot in Saturday’s district title game, with first pitch set for noon.