KINGSPORT — Carter Osborne gets to play baseball for his 18th birthday on Friday, the best present he could’ve imagined.

Osborne's career night at the plate helped extend West Ridge’s season at least one more day in the District 1-4A tournament at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. The Wolves rallied from a three-run deficit to force extra innings, where Osborne delivered the walk-off single for an 8-7 win over Dobyns-Bennett.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you