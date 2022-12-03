WISE — If Saturday’s championship game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic was a preview of the upcoming Mountain 7 District girls basketball race, fans are in for a treat.
In a game of runs, Wise Central (3-0) had the last one to capture a 61-47 win over Union in the tournament title game at Virginia-Wise's Prior Convocation Center.
After Union (2-1) used a 9-0 run over the final 2:30 of the third quarter and first 1:30 of the fourth to get within a point, 43-42, of Central, the Lady Warriors turned around and outscored the Lady Bears 19-6 in the final minutes for the win.
Runs were the name of the game from the start.
The Lady Bears scored the first five points, but the Lady Warriors went on a 19-5 tear in the final six minutes of the opening quarter to build a 19-10 advantage.
Those runs were just the first of many.
“We had the first one and we had the last one,” Central coach Robin Dotson noted. “We didn’t play particularly well in between those two runs.
“Union played well. They’ve got a little different attitude this year. They’re coming after us and we realize that. They didn’t back down. They hit some shots, made some defensive plays. Hats off to Union for their effort tonight.”
Tournament MVP Emmah McAmis scored 33 points for Central. Offensive production and personal accolades aside, McAmis wasn't altogether pleased by the victory.
“I guess my thing is just playing to win. I really don’t pay attention to that kind of stuff,” the sophomore said of her MVP performance. “Definitely this wasn’t the best game. The points don’t say it. It wasn’t a great game overall as a team. We have a lot of improvement to get to, so I definitely think it can be better.”
One big area Central can improve is in turnovers after committing 22. The effect wasn't as bad as it could be because Union was hampered by its 26 turnovers.
Lady Bears coach Kory Bostic nevertheless was pleased with his team’s effort Saturday night and throughout the PVNB Tip-Off Classic.
“I felt like we didn’t start the game exactly the way we needed to be able to come out and start, and obviously I think we got a little tired and we didn’t finish the game we needed to finish,” Bostic said. “For the biggest part of the game, though, we competed with them and were right there with opportunities to take the lead.
“We hit some big shots, made some big plays, had some big defensive stops. I’m not taking anything negative away from tonight.
"This has been a great tournament for us," Bostic added. "We got to come here and play three quality games and learn a little bit about ourselves. We’ll get back to work Monday and we’ll fix some things we need to fix and move on.”
RICHLANDS 60, J.I. BURTON 50
Annsley Trivett scored 23 of her game-high 39 points in the second half to help the Lady Blue Tornado pull away and claim third place in the tournament.
Richlands led 28-22 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Raiders 22-14 in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead.
Addy-Lane Queen added 10 points for the Tornado (2-1).
Sarah Williams led Burton (1-2) with 18 points, and Rehgan Sensabaugh had seven points and 10 rebounds.
LEBANON 45, TWIN VALLEY 44
The Lady Pioneers claimed the fifth-place game despite a triple-double performance from the Lady Panthers' Haylee Moore.
Moore finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and a tournament-record 11 rebounds, but her effort wasn't enough to overcome Lebanon's balanced attack.
Chloe Couch had 14 points and Carey Keene added 12 points with nine rebounds for the Lady Pioneers (2-1).
Twin Valley (1-2), which started the game with six players, played the last four minutes of the game with four after two fouled out.
RYE COVE 47, THOMAS WALKER 31
The Lady Eagles got back on the winning track in the seventh-place game after jumping out to a 19-6 first-quarter lead over the Lady Pioneers.
Rye Cove (2-2) never trailed the rest of the way. Eight Lady Eagles found the scoring column, led by Gracie Turner's 13 points and six rebounds.
Thomas Walker’s Madi Marcum led all scorers with 16 points and seven rebounds. Chloe Marcum had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Pioneers (0-3).