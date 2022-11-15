logo1

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett began defense of its 2022 state championship and welcomed a new superstar Tuesday night, but it was all the Indians could do to knock out Hampton 85-76 in a Hall of Champions boys basketball game held at John Sevier Middle School.

Despite a gaudy 47-point explosion by transfer Dante Oliver, the Tribe (1-0) got all it wanted from the well-schooled Bulldogs (0-1), finally pulling away after trailing with less than two minutes left in the game.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos