JOHNSON CITY — For the area’s premier high school outdoor track and field meet, Friday will mark a milestone at the 43rd Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics.
The first events at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium will get underway at 5:50 p.m. with the girls pole vault. The 4x800-meter relay will start at 6:30 p.m. and the rest of the running events will commence at 7:30 p.m. The meet should conclude before 10 p.m.
The meet, which is the former Times News Relays, traditionally brings together the top nine entries from both Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Due to outside interest, four schools from beyond the traditional area have been accepted. This includes two schools from North Carolina, one from the Roanoke area and one from the greater Knoxville area.
Athletes tied for one of the top nine positions in the field events will be eligible to compete.
Schools were limited to three entries per individual event and one relay team. Athletes and relay teams also had to meet certain minimum standards in order to enter the meet. There will be only one section of every event and the top three will receive medals.
Plaques for the “most outstanding” boys and girls in field and running events will be presented as well.
Several individuals and relay squads come in seeded better than standing meet records. There is a chance that as many as 15 meet records could be set.
The record for number of meet records broken in a single meet is 21 from 1978.
PARTICIPATION RECORDS
Before the first event even starts, there is already a meet record set.
At this year’s meet, 524 athletes representing 43 different schools will take part. Both are participation records, even beating last year’s numbers before the meet was rained out and moved to the following Monday.
This year also marks the first time a school from North Carolina will participate.
The following is a short preview of some of the highlight events, separated by genre.
THROWS
Girls Discus: Tazewell sophomore and defending Class 2 state champion Landri Lallande will take aim at Angie Barker’s (Elizabethton) meet record of 134-9¾ that has stood since 1981. Lallande has a season-best of 133-6 and is poised to take down a hallowed record by one of the area’s greatest throwers.
Boys Shot Put: Patrick Henry sophomore Tyler Barrett beat the all-time Southwest Virginia record last week with his massive heave of 59-4. He’s improved by almost seven feet in a little under five weeks, so the meet record set last year by Eli Penix of Daniel Boone (61-6) may be under threat.
JUMPS
Boys Pole Vault: The deepest event on the boys side has three entries over the meet record (14-1), including Science Hill junior William Hagemeier. Hagemeier was the first vaulter ever from Northeast Tennessee to clear 15 feet outdoors when he did it two weeks ago at the Big 11 meet.
In total, there’s four vaulters in the field that have cleared 14 feet or better and every entry has cleared at least 11-6.
Girls Triple Jump: Arguably the deepest the event has ever been, defending champion Olivia Crigger of Rural Retreat comes in with the best mark of 35-9½ with Morristown West’s Amyia Freeman and Ridgeview’s Braelynn Strouth right on her heels. The meet record of 38-1 should not be under threat, but good marks will come for about everyone in the field.
RELAYS
Girls 4x800: Science Hill’s meet record of 9:35.62 that has stood since 2009 will likely fall as Charlotte Country Day of North Carolina is bringing up a tough squad that coach Matt Elliott believes is capable of 9:25. Daniel Boone and Abingdon have also gone under 10 minutes this season and should present a challenge to the Lady Buccaneers.
Boys 4x100: Science Hill and Greeneville should have a fantastic battle out front as the Hilltoppers are looking to dip under 43 seconds. The Greene Devils are not far behind and will get a great look at a similar type of competition at the state level.
SPRINTS
Boys 400: Science Hill owns the top three positions, led by junior standout Emmett Watson. It will be Watson’s only individual track event of the day, but he should be able to give Teddy Gaines’ (D-B) meet record of 48.2 a scare.
Watson’s best time of the season is 48.70, which came at the Big 11 meet two weeks ago when he beat Darwin Bond’s (D-B) 53-year old meet record.
Girls 400: The meet record will not be under threat, but Abingdon sophomore Josie Jackson comes in as the defending champion and is targeting the long-standing school record (58.29; Audra Quesenberry in 2001). Every girl entered has run under 63 seconds, which might be the deepest field there’s ever been in the event. Watch for Volunteer’s Taylor Castle to have a big day as well as she aims to break 60 seconds for the first time.
HURDLES
Girls 100 Hurdles: Two-time defending champion Samantha Degrace (D-B) became the first Northeast Tennessee female hurdler to break 15 seconds in the short hurdles in 11 years when she clocked 14.86 at the Big 11 meet two weeks ago. Abingdon’s Jada Samuel and Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds won’t back down quietly as they look to cement themselves among Virginia’s top hurdlers.
Boys 300 Hurdles: Dobyns-Bennett junior Brayden Simpson — the two-time defending champion in the 110 hurdles — will look to take home his first 300 hurdles title at the meet, but he’s going to have to get by William Byrd’s DeShawn Austin, Watauga’s Davis Hunt from North Carolina and Lakeway Christian Academy’s Palmer McGuffin.
DISTANCE
Girls 1,600: Though she’s seeded eight seconds ahead of the next-best person, Abingdon senior and Tennessee Tech signee Makaleigh Jessee will take aim at the magical 5-minute barrier. Only Maria Large and Kelsey Harrington — both from Virginia High — have broken the barrier in Southwest Virginia history.
She may have to do it alone, but coach Brent Swiney believes her fitness is good enough to do it.
Boys 800: In the premier boys distance race of the evening, D-B junior Luke Mussard and recent Georgia signee Jack Bundy of Abingdon will tangle in the two-lap race. Bundy has beaten Mussard at his own game — kicking by his opponents to win at the end — twice this season at the Frank Carver Invitational.
Mussard’s fitness has improved over the last three weeks, so it should be interesting to see what kind of time the two distance titans can put down.
Every entry in the event is seeded under 2:02, so the depth across the board is outstanding and should be fast.