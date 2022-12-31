BRISTOL, Tenn. — In Saturday’s third-place game at the 39th Arby’s Classic, North Mecklenburg’s boys basketball team caught fire early from long distance and did not cool off.
The Vikings secured third in dominating fashion over Norcross, winning 76-44. North Meck held the high-flying Blue Devils — the MaxPreps’ No. 22-ranked team — to just 5-of-25 shooting in the second half and three fourth-quarter points.
“Our guys were ready and they were locked in,” Vikings coach Duane Lewis said. “We did a great job of limiting (Norcross) to one shot.”
Isaiah Evans, one of the highest-rated juniors in the nation, led North Mecklenburg with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists. Sharpshooter Trey Maxwell netted 18, and big man Demoris Jenkins had 14 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.
“My point guard is a freshman and I’m hard on him, but he’s a highly rated guy,” Lewis said. “The unsung hero on this team is Demoris Jenkins. He could play in college, but he chose to go play football at East Carolina and he’s going to make an impact at defensive end.”
The Vikings shot an impressive 13-for-25 in the second half and had five turnovers. North Meck shot 11-for-27 from long range and 27-for-60 overall for the game.
“W shot it well and Trey shot it well all weekend,” Lewis said. “When you have someone like Isaiah, it make sit easier for everyone else.”
The Blue Devils had a tough time getting much of anything going in the second half, committing six turnovers and not making a shot from long range. Lamariyon Jordan finished with 17 points.
The Vikings nearly doubled up the Devils on the boards, finishing with a 39-20 advantage.
“It’s disappointing to finish the event like we did, but if you look at the percentages, we could play another 30 ballgames and not shoot that bad,” Norcross coach Jesse McMillan said. “We mishandled the basketball in transition and missed some assignments. I feel like the guys played hard the entire time.
“I’ve been doing this for 22 years and sometimes you get your butt beat. Some teams don’t take losing too easily, but our guys are in the locker room and they’re not pointing fingers or blaming anyone.”
After a stalemate in the first quarter, the Vikings caught fire in the second when the highly touted Evans made three straight shots from long range.
That was part of North Meck's 24-point quarter in which it shot 8-for-15.
Christ School 74, Madison-Ridgeland 48
After starting 5-for-20 from the field in the opening period, North Carolina's Christ School got rolling and shot 23-for-41 the rest of the way in a runaway win for fifth place.
Point guard Keenan Wilkins finally caught fire, hitting six long balls and finishing with 24 points. Emanuel Richards added 18, big man Anthony Robinson had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Bryson Cokley scored 10 for the Greenies.
Mississippi's Madison-Ridgeland had a rough second half, shooting just 9-for-20.
Ole Miss signee Josh Hubbard finished with 16 points, Sam Hailey netted 11 and Ashton Magee had 10 for the Patriots.
In the closing moments of the opening period, the Greenies' Emanuel Richards hit a halfcourt buzzer-beater that he made look easy with a simple flick of his wrist. Wilkins went 5-for-5 in the second when he knocked down four straight 3-pointers to close out the period.
West Catholic 60, Pace 54
A third period in which West Catholic Prep shot a scorching 8-for-14 from the field put the Philadelphia squad ahead for good in the sixth-place game.
Zion Stanford led West Catholic Prep with 20 points. Point guard Adam Clark netted 13 points and had four assists.
The Burrs were an efficient 22-for-40 from the floor while limiting Georgia's Pace Academy to 22-of-46 shooting.
Kyle Greene led Pace Academy with 20 points and LJ Moore contributed 11.
Tennessee High 59, Tabernacle 40
Trailing after the opening quarter of the consolation game, the Vikings turned up their defense a couple of notches and held Tabernacle Baptist to one point in the second, seizing a big halftime lead.
Creed Musick led Tennessee High with 20 points and Colin Brown put up 18.
No one for the Bahamas crew scored in double figures. Jeremiah Ranger led the way with nine points.
The consolation game saw a first: The husband-and-wife combination of Jeff and Elexis Fancher officiated.
Fun Factory Three-Point Contest
Greeneville’s Dominic Tweed won a thrilling 3-point contest in a shootout with Tennessee High’s Zander Phillips.
Tweed and Phillips tied with 21 makes in the first round. Tweed tallied 12 in the tiebreaker round. Phillips then put up the potential winner on the last moneyball — worth three points — but it was long, bouncing off the back of the iron, and he finished with 11.