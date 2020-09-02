Sullivan North has experienced a rough go in the early stages of the football season, but the Raiders haven’t lost a region step — not yet anyway.
The Raiders were forced to cancel Friday’s Region 1-2A game against Cosby as their program was shut down because of COVID-19. Under TSSAA rules, Cosby can count the game as a region win and be done with it.
But in a spirit that shines a good light on sportsmanship, Sullivan North head coach Preston Patrick said Cosby coach Kevin Hall is trying to work out a replacement date to play the game.
“I’ve been in contact with Coach Hall and we’ve actually looked at a couple of different scenarios,” Patrick said. “Coach Hall is willing to play the game if he can.”
The TSSAA allows teams to rework their schedules to get the region games played.
“There's nothing that says those schools could not reschedule the games,” said TSSAA assistant executive director Matthew Gillespie. “We would not prohibit that from occurring at all. It would be up to the schools involved to make that happen.”
Cosby and North have common non-region weeks remaining on their schedules, including Sept. 25, Oct. 9 and Oct. 23. The only thing it would take to make one of those dates work is cooperation from the schools involved.
For example, Cosby plays at Claiborne on Oct. 9 while Sullivan North has a bye week. If Claiborne agreed to find a new opponent, North and Cosby could slide into that date.
“Everybody involved would have to be in agreement,” Gillespie said.
Making the Oct. 9 date even more feasible is the fact there are 118 teams across the state with an open date for that week. And those are just the TSSAA schools.
As of Wednesday morning, Patrick said he hasn’t been able to work out a new date for the Cosby game. If an agreement cannot be reached, Cosby will retain the region win while the game will be counted as “no contest” for the Raiders.