Max Norman just keeps making history for Dobyns-Bennett wrestling.
Never before had a D-B wrestler left the prestigious NHSCA High School Nationals with an All-American finish, until Norman placed fifth his freshman year.
The Indians had never produced a national champion. Not until Norman, just a sophomore, accomplished the feat March 26. And that national title came just a month after Norman’s TSSAA individual state championship.
“He’s pound for pound probably the strongest we’ve seen,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Wes Idlette said. “His strength and just being able to wear people down physically and beating them mentally, that’s been his biggest thing.”
Over the three-day tournament, Norman won six matches to win the 160-lbs sophomore division of the NHSCA High School Nationals at Virginia Beach, Virginia.
After winning by fall, major decision and a 7-1 decision in his first three matches, Norman took a 4-2 decision over Virginia’s Macon Ayers in the quarterfinal round. He then defeated Maryland’s Benjamin Smith 8-4 to reach the title bout against Arizona’s Israel Ibarra.
By a 4-2 decision, Norman became Dobyns-Bennett’s first national wrestling champion.
RUNS IN THE FAMILY
Max wasn’t the only Norman to take home an All-American medal.
Younger brother Titus Norman took seventh place in the 132-lbs freshman division, joining Max as an All-American.
Titus didn’t allow any points in his first two matches and pinned both opponents before taking a 9-3 decision in the round of 16 over Texas’ Jair Jackson-Bey. Norman defeated Jackson-Bey again 8-7 in the seventh-place match.
“They’ve had a lot of success, and they obviously push each other in the wrestling room,” Idlette said of the brothers.
The younger Norman also finished third at the TSSAA championships.
CONTAGIOUS SUCCESS
Mason Jakob, himself a TSSAA state champion, reached the championship round of the 113-lbs freshman division. After a major decision, Jakob pinned his next three opponents within 1:30 before scoring a quarterfinal tech fall (17-2) against Nevada’s Nathan Pritchard. With a 3-2 triumph against Georgia’s Ty Murray, Jakob advanced to the title match where he faced another Georgia opponent. Antonio Mills III edged Jakob for the championship by a 6-5 decision.
“Mason doesn’t wrestle like a freshman,” Idlette said. “He’s probably one of the most knowledgeable we have on our team. He’s technically sound and he can hold his composure during a match really well.”
Garrett Crowder scored the fall against his first three opponents, pinning Idaho’s Garrett Vail in 3:18 to reach the quarterfinal round and thus earn All-American honors. He placed eighth in the 220-lbs junior division, a month after his TSSAA state runner-up finish.
“Garrett’s one of our captains, so his leadership skills are phenomenal,” Idlette said. ”I tell my kids a lot that success breeds success.”
Indeed it has, not to mention the Indians return all four wrestlers next season.