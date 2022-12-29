Norcross vs Madison Ridgeland

Ashton Magee of Madison-Ridgeland Academy dunks the basketball as Norcross defenders Bilal Abdul-Rahman (0) and Michael Pace (13) look on.

 Cheryl Gray

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Down 18 points in the third quarter?

No problem for the Norcross (Ga.) boys basketball team as the Blue Devils rallied to win a thrilling overtime game 71-70 on Thursday inside Viking Hall and advance to Friday’s semifinals of the 39th Arby’s Classic.

