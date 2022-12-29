BRISTOL, Tenn. — Down 18 points in the third quarter?
No problem for the Norcross (Ga.) boys basketball team as the Blue Devils rallied to win a thrilling overtime game 71-70 on Thursday inside Viking Hall and advance to Friday’s semifinals of the 39th Arby’s Classic.
Norcross will meet Myers Park in the first semifinal at 7 p.m.
Madison-Ridgeland’s Josh Hubbard, an Ole Miss commit, missed a potential game-winning layup at the end of regulation, then a 3-pointer at the end of overtime.
“Everybody in the gym knew who was going to get that shot,” Norcross coach Jesse McMillan said. “I was holding my breath both times, but thankfully he missed it. The only thing that we didn’t do was try to double him, and we didn’t because we saw what happened earlier in the game when he dished it.”
Hubbard captivated the crowd, tallying a game-high 34 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.
The Blue Devils were able to engineer the comeback behind the full-court press that bothered the smaller guards of MRA.
Norcross forced nine turnovers in the second half and overtime.
“We have a couple of different defensive options and we’re primarily man-to-man,” McMillan said. “In situations like this, you have to have a few things to go to. We don’t like to start with the press because we’re not too deep and we don’t want to wear our guys out.
“In that timeout, we felt good about the guys on the floor and we asked them if they wanted to move to the press and they said ‘yes.’ ”
Two key jumpers in the lane by Lamariyon Jordan were the only field goals for the Blue Devils in the extra period, but they proved to be big ones.
Mier Panoam led the way for Norcross with 18 while Bilal Abdur-Rahman finished with 16 and Jordan scored 15.
Harrison Alexander (16) and Ashton Magee (14) rounded out the high-scoring trio for MRA.
“(Hubbard) had a great look at it and that’s what we wanted,” longtime MRA coach Richard Duease said. “I would’ve loved to have seen him go in and try to get fouled.
“When you have an 18-point lead, you’re supposed to win the basketball game.”
The Patriots were the aggressor coming out of the gate, scoring on their first three possessions, putting the Blue Devils in a hole early.
Hubbard put on a show for the Viking Hall crowd with three nifty up-and-under layups and 11 points at the break. MRA had a 33-24 advantage at the break, holding Norcross to 11 of 31 from the field, 1 of 7 from the charity stripe and forcing six turnovers.
Myers Park (NC) 64, Greeneville 31
The Mustangs got out to a comfortable lead at halftime and then limited the upset-minded Greene Devils to just 10 points in the second half.
The Mustangs were led by Sir Mohammed with 16 points and Elijah Strong with 15. Sadiq White Jr. also had 14 for Myers Park, which was an impressive 25-for-42 from the field.
The Greene Devils were held to just 12 of 44 from the field and had 12 turnovers. Greeneville was also out-rebounded 37 to 15 and only Adjatay Dabbs got to double-figures, netting 10.
The Greene Devils will meet MRA in the fifth-place bracket on Friday at noon.
St. Francis Prep (NY) 83, Dobyns-Bennett 44
With senior guard Brady Stump out due to a sprained wrist, the Indians were short-handed and ultimately fell out of the Arby’s Classic.
Jonavan Gillespie carried the load for the Tribe with a game-high 24 points on 9-of-22 shooting. The rest of D-B’s team made 7 of 23 shots and had eight turnovers.
“That would’ve been a tough team for us with our full roster,” Indians coach Chris Poore said. “That would’ve been one that I would’ve circled and looked forward to because teams like that can really benefit you down the road.
“What we saw today was a bunch of guys that aren’t ready. We have a bunch of guys that are talented and will be good players, but they’re not ready for varsity action.”
The Terriers got off to a roaring start, netting 22 in the opening period and being up a dozen. The quintet from Queens stretched the lead to as much as 40 late in the ballgame.
St. Francis Prep coach Jimmy Lynch surprisingly didn’t throw a gimmick defense like box-and-one at the Tribe that was without Stump.
“We were a little shocked because we had prepared for the two guards,” Lynch said. “(Gillespie) had a terrific game, but they would’ve been very tough had they had both guards.
“We thought about playing box-and-one, but our plan is to come down here and get ourselves ready for conference play. We didn’t want to do some gimmick for tournament play.”
He was also pleased with the way his team responded after a heartbreaking one-point loss to Knox Webb in Wednesday’s first round.
“You don’t know how a team is going to react after what happened last night,” Lynch said. “I was happy the way our kids bounced back and got a win against a good team.
“We could’ve easily lost the game and been on a bus ride home back to New York.”
Five players scored in double-figures for the Terriers, led by Joshua Pascarelli’s 17. Troy Fason netted 13 on a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 6-foot-7 freshman Oesoemana Sacko also had 13.
Vere Anthony and Tyler Michel rounded out the scoring for St. Francis, each netting 10. The Terriers were 28-for-48 from the field and made 12 of 25 shots from long range.
Pace Academy (Ga.) 96, Twin Springs 28
The opening tip went up and it was all Pace Academy from that point.
The Knights — after going 2-for-27 from long range on Wednesday — lit up the scoreboard with nine made 3-pointers.
Six players scored in double-figures for Pace Academy, led by Jackson Ferry’s 18, followed by Kendall Evans (14) along with Kyle Greene and Eric Chatfield, each with 12. MJ Madison and Chandler Bing each had 10 to round out the high-scoring sextet for the Atlanta crew.
The Titans struggled even getting the ball across halfcourt for the first few minutes of the game and were guilty of 26 turnovers and was just 8-for-33 from the field.
Ryan Horne was the leading scorer for Twin Springs with nine points.
West Catholic Prep (Pa.) 62, Tennessee High 41
The Burrs jetted out to a seven-point halftime lead after a slow start and built on the advantage in the third quarter.
Tennessee High was guilty of 20 turnovers and made only 15 of 36 field goals.
Adam Clark led the way for West Catholic with 18 points while Shemar Wilbanks-Acqui notched 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Zion Stanford also had 10 for West Catholic.
Creed Musick led Tennessee High with 19 points and six rebounds. The Vikings will play Tabernacle Baptist (Bahamas) on Saturday in the consolation game at 11:30 a.m.
Trinity (Ky.) 48, Knox Fulton 46
A key 3-pointer with just over a minute left by Trinity’s Cameron McClain gave his squad the lead for good.
Fulton had trailed by as much as eight points late in the third, but rallied to take a lead briefly before McClain’s made shot.
McClain finished with a game-high 21 points for the Shamrocks, which advanced in the losers' bracket to meet West Catholic Prep (Pa.) in the 9 a.m. game on Friday.
The Falcons had a rough time shooting the ball, going just 15-for-46 from the field with seven assists. Dean Kimber was the leading scorer for Fulton with 11 points while Marcellus Jackson finished with 10.